Fancy a career on the polo field? Check out the world’s first elite polo academy…





If you have an eager young polo player in the family with the passion and determination to go pro, the new Polo Valley Sotogrande International School could be the school for them…

Recognising the importance of investing in the future of polo and supporting the aspirations of the next generation, Polo Valley and Sotogrande International School have partnered to create the world’s first polo academy offering the opportunity to combine world-class education with professional polo coaching.

The academy, which aims to “make polo a more accessible sport”, commences in September 2021 and will offer training for 14- to 18-year-olds looking to make a career in polo.

Polo Valley is a world-class polo facility in the stunning, sunny setting of Sotogrande offering activities such as polo lessons, intensive polo courses and luxury polo holidays as well as horse training and livery.

The purpose-built ranch is home to over 65 polo ponies, and there is a ride for every ability, whether students are just learning the basics or looking to improve their advanced skills.

Students will be tutored by a team of leading polo coaches and riding professionals. As well as riding and polo lessons, students will undergo fitness training, theoretical lessons, rule and umpire testing, horse care and management, and business training.

As well as making friends for life, the school gives students the opportunity to network with clients who have achieved longevity and success in the polo industry, gain work experience, discover the world and play in tournaments.

Students will take part in 10 hours of riding and polo per week and will combine training with academic studies where they will study for their M4 and M5 International Baccalaureate and A-Level qualifications.

The philosophy of the Sotogrande International School’s Boarding House is to support each individual into becoming happy, motivated and aspirational citizens of the world.

There will be plenty of opportunity for winding down at the school, too, and the luxurious interiors mean students can rest and relax in between lessons.

Sotogrande is one of Spain’s most exclusive coastal resort destinations. Set on a 100-acre estate surrounded by undisturbed nature, Polo Valley has over 150 stables, three polo fields, a private 12 acre lake, accommodation and a clubhouse.

So what are you waiting for? See what Polo Valley can offer you…

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.