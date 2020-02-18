Following recent discussions about the benefits of gumshields for riders, H&H canvassed opinions from governing bodies’ chief medical advisers, a dentist and mouthguard specialist, plus riders from across the disciplines...

Debate over the use of gumshields in equestrian sport has resurfaced following a call from a high-profile jockey and discussion at the International Eventing Forum.

The 20-time Grade One-winning jockey Paddy Brennan called for “every jump jockey to be wearing” a gumshield, adding that his “saved his head” in a fall at Leicester last month.

While talking about the best way to fall at the International Eventing Forum at Hartpury (3 February), orthopaedic surgeon Michael Eames said wearing a gumshield can help dissipate the energy in your jaw and neck, reducing the risk of a head injury.

Although there is no conclusive evidence gumshields reduce a person’s risk of concussion, some who wear them are convinced of the benefits, and they can certainly help prevent dental injuries, which are painful, inconvenient and expensive.

You may also be interested in…