Farewell to one of England’s greatest polo players





By Hurlingham Polo Association

Howard Hipwood, the former England polo player and captain died on 6 June, aged 73.

Mr Hipwood took up polo as a child through the VWH branch of the Pony Club, learning the trade at Cirencester alongside his brother Julian.

An England captain from 1992, he played in the first revival match of the Coronation Cup in 1971 and was part of England’s 1997 winning Westchester Cup team. Howard played in the Coronation Cup a total of 21 times, winning on six occasions.

Mr Hipwood later turned his hand to umpiring and was voted the best professional umpire in England in 2006. He and Julian were both awarded a Hurlingham Polo Association (HPA) lifetime achievement award at the Audi Polo Awards in 2008, in honour of their outstanding contribution to the sport and to the polo community. An HPA life member, Mr Hipwood continued to support polo throughout his life, and his legacy continues through his family.

An HPA spokesman said the organisation was “deeply saddened” to hear about the death of “one of England’s greatest polo players”.

“An enormous presence on the polo field, Howard Hipwood played off a handicap of nine goals for more than 10 successive years and was regarded as one of the best backs in the world,” he said.

“He will be greatly missed by the polo community, and our thoughts and condolences are with his family.”

He is survived by his brother Julian and sister Lyn, and his children Oliver, Jessica, Rosanna and Sebastian.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.