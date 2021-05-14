{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Police horses have a blast and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some wonderful beach scenes to waving farewell to a Grand National winner, we saw it all on social media.

    Equestrian social media posts of the week

    2017 Grand National winner One For Arthur leaves for his retirement

    An inquisitive hound puppy

    Beautiful shots

    Hitching a lift

    We’ve all been here

    Is Ros Canter’s little girl also a future eventing champion in the making?

    But our favourite social media post this week is…

    This looks like great fun

    If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter, on facebook and on instagram today?

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefit

    You may like...