Police horses have a blast and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some wonderful beach scenes to waving farewell to a Grand National winner, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

2017 Grand National winner One For Arthur leaves for his retirement



An inquisitive hound puppy

Beautiful shots



Hitching a lift



We’ve all been here



Is Ros Canter’s little girl also a future eventing champion in the making?

But our favourite social media post this week is…





This looks like great fun



