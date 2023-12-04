Pay £595,000 for a cosy home and a set-up ideal for the owner with two horses





What do you make of this East Yorkshire-based equestrian home boasting stables, paddocks and storage space, for a lot less than you might expect…

Located on Pitt Lane, the property is in the rural village of Ryehill in Holderness countryside, approximately seven miles east of Hull city centre and just south of the A103, which is the main road from Hull to Withernsea.

Equestrian centres nearby include Totleys EC, South Pasture Stables, Braemar EC and Mill View Stables.

If you like to hunt you can head out with the Holderness Hunt.

Showing in the area is with BSPS Area 3A.

Need a vet? Get in touch with Ridings Equine, Ledston Equine Clinic or Rainbow Equine Hospital.

Local tack shops include BATA Country Store or D&M Mason.

Cross-country facilities are on offer an hour away at either Winters Equestrian or Manor Farm.

Enjoy racing at Beverley Racecourse.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, the price on this property, that is ideal for the horsey person looking for the quiet life, is £595,000.

Could this be your dream home?

This well-kept equestrian set-up includes a house, stables, paddocks and a barn/workshop.

The grazing land includes a small turn out paddock.

A large sliding gate gives access to a parking area for multiple vehicles, which extends to the side and rear of the house.

A five-bar gate gives access to the yard, where there are two stables and adjoining tack room with power and water.

The large steel-framed workshop/barn could be sub-divided into further stables if desired.

The accommodation is set across two floors. There are five bedrooms in total.

The open plan living room/kitchen/dining room has been fitted with a range of floor and wall cabinets with complementing worktops and single drainer one and a half bowl sink unit. Integrated appliances include full length refrigerator, full length freezer, double oven and dishwasher.

The conservatory is south facing and it looks out over the garden.

The lawn has been well-maintained and you can see the stables so you can keep an eye on the horses.

