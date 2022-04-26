



From Pippa Funnell in action at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event to top dressage names flocking to Keysoe, here’s what top-class sport you can look forward to this week in the equestrian world…

1. Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event, USA

Dates: 28 April-1 May

More info: kentuckythreedayevent.com

How to watch: free on USEF network in North America or on Horse & Country elsewhere

Get the H&H lowdown: full coverage online, magazine report in 5 May issue and a review on episode 101 of our podcast (out 6 May)

Why we’re excited about it: it’s the first five-star of 2022 and a strong field will start, headed up by German superstar Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH, who will be the favourites. Britain has some live chances at Kentucky too, with Pippa Funnell fielding Maybach and Majas Hope, Sarah Bullimore bringing forward her European bronze medallist Corouet and young gun Yasmin Ingham riding the exciting Banzai Du Loir in his five-star debut. Can Sarah Bullimore, Yasmin Ingham or Pippa Funnell secure a British victory in Kentucky?

2. QIPCO Guineas Festival, Rowley Mile Racecourse, Suffolk

Dates: 29 April–1 May

More info: thejockeyclub.co.uk

Get the H&H lowdown: report in the magazine dated 5 May

Why we’re excited about it: The QIPCO Guineas Festival is all about world-class Flat racing and it features the first two Classics of the season – the 2,000 Guineas (Saturday) and 1,000 Guineas (Sunday). After the racing finishes on Saturday and Sunday, there will be a live DJ set from special guest Pat Sharp on the Saturday and Radio 1 DJ Chris Stark on the Sunday. Tickets start from £22.

3. Cirencester Horse Trials, Glos

Dates: 30 April-1 May

More info: British eventing schedule or event website

Get the H&H lowdown: report in the magazine dated 5 May

Why we’re excited about it: the Cirencester team have stepped in to host the fixture normally run at Withington. Traditionally, it’s the last chance to see riders in action before Badminton and although it’s too late for Badminton horses to be running, big-name riders in the advanced sections include Tom McEwen, Tim Price, Kitty King and Laura Collett. The Withington pony trial was always meaty, too, so expect to see the stars of tomorrow tested in that class.

4. Keysoe Premier League, Beds

Dates: 29 April-1 May

More info: keysoe.com

How to watch: live stream available via Horse & Country

Get the H&H lowdown: report in the magazine dated 5 May

Why we’re excited about it: Premier League season swings into gear with 2022’s second of these prestigious national shows. Expect top riders from around the country to be in action at Keysoe, with classes running from advanced medium up to grand prix, with highly-contested direct qualification to the National Dressage Championships up for grabs. Youth classes and young horse qualifiers complete the timetable.

5. BSPS Winter Championships, Arena UK, Lincs

Dates: 30 April-2 May

More info: bsps.com

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in the 12 May issue

Why we’re excited about it: Three days of showing action held at the fantastic venue of Arena UK. A host of top open ponies, from show ponies to mountain and moorlands, will contend for championship titles and 2022 RIHS tickets, while new faces will also compete in the selection of novice classes to ultimately contend for the coveted Winter Novice supreme held in Sunday’s evening performance. Other highlight classes include the Gold Cup show jumping, the Winter Worker Stakes championship and the Winter Restricted supreme.

6. Chepstow Spring CSI2*, Wales

Dates: 29 April-2 May

More info: theshowground.com/chepstowspringinternational

Get the H&H lowdown: report in the magazine dated 12 May

How to watch: available to watch on Clip My Horse TV

Why we’re excited about it: international horses and riders will flock to Wales for Chepstow’s first international show of the year. The four days feature international classes from 1.05m up to 1.40m, including a world rankings class.

7. Cheltenham Hunter Chase Evening, Cheltenham Racecourse, Glos

Date: Friday 29 April (first race at 4.40pm)

More info: thejockeyclub.co.uk

Why we’re excited about it: the final fixture on Cheltenham’s 2021/22 season is the racecourse’s sole evening meeting each year. It is the Olympics of amateur Jump racing, where only amateur jockeys and trainers can run their horses. There are seven races on the card in total and Radio 1’s Greg James will also be performing after the last race. Tickets start from £8.

