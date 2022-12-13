Rent this estate with country home, cottages, stable courtyard and 84 acres for £250k per year





A small country estate with a rich history located in Gloucestershire is available to rent for £250,000 per year, but how would you make use of the main home, the cottages, the extensive land and the equestrian facilities?

Pinbury Park can be found two miles south of Sapperton, while nearby Cirencester and Stroud provide good access to local facilities. The larger towns of Cheltenham, Bath, Gloucester and Bristol are all within reach.

Easy commuting is available by regular inter-city train services from Kemble and Swindon to London Paddington or via the M4 or M5.

Polo can be enjoyed at Cirencester Park, Aston Down and Edgeworth, while racing is on offer at Cheltenham, Newbury and Chepstow.

Local equestrian facilities are available at Prestige Equestrian (21 miles), Tumpy Green EC (21 miles) or Barton End (11.6 miles).

Cross country training can be accessed at Oxstalls (5 miles), Castle Farm (22 miles) or Lyneham Heath Equestrian (30 miles).

Hartpury College can be found just over 30 minutes away from the estate.

Need a vet? The experts at B&W Equine Group, Waterlane Equine Vets or Three Counties Equine Hospital will be on hand to help you should you need them.

Three Counties Showground (37 miles) and Gatcombe Park (eight miles) are popular venues to check out during the summer season.

Offered to rent by Strutt & Parker, the price on this estate is £4,808 per week, which works out at £250,000 per year.

Pinbury Park is ring-fenced by its own valley down a half mile of long drive with views of the surrounding countryside.

This estate has a rich history. It was a medieval monastic possession until 1539, and in 1677 Sir Robert Atkyns bought the Park with his son the MP for Gloucester and lived there until 1711.

In 1787, the Bathurst family bought Pinbury from the Atkyns family. The arts and crafts influence in the main house derives from the time it was the home and workplace of Ernest Gimson and the Barnsley brothers. From 1903 to 1928, Lord and Lady Bathurst used Pinbury Park as a summer residence; visitors included Queen Mary and Rudyard Kipling. Another poet of note to reside there is the author John Masefield. Since 1940, the property has been rented out from the Bathurst Estate.

The land, which has been used previously for rare sheep and horses, totals 84 acres and it includes paddocks for grazing.

There is also a stunning valley of pasture and copse with a number of springs and jumps, bordered by woodland. Sporting rights will remain with the estate.

The outbuildings include a courtyard with six loose boxes and a range of farm buildings.

The main home is a fine Cotswold stone country house with four bedrooms as well as extensive attic space. The house is surrounded by formal and informal terraced gardens which are mainly to the southwest and west.

The kitchen/breakfast room boasts a tiled floor, a double stainless steel sink and a door to the basement, which houses the boilers and swimming pool heater.

To the rear of the house there are extensive lawned areas, mature trees, topiary hedges, paths and steps leading to the swimming pool and a tennis court.

The property also benefits from an annex and three cottages, including one detached cottage and a pair of semi-detached cottages.

