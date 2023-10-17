Pay under £700,000 for a cosy cottage with four stables in beautiful countryside





A cosy cottage situated in prime Suffolk countryside could be the ideal spot for you to move into. And your horses can join you!

Pilgrim’s Rest can be found in Ashfield which is nearby to the market town of Stowmarket. Stowmarket is conveniently located for the A14 which provides access to Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge.

The A1120 is the main link road from Stowmarket and provides access directly to The Suffolk Heritage Coast.

Hunting in the area with is with the Suffolk, which has a brach of the Pony Club for keen young equestrians too.

BSPS Area 16 hosts local showing shows throughout the season.

Equestrian centres nearby include Bardwell Manor, Park Farm Arena, Topthorn Arena and Boundary Farm.

Stowmarket Cross Country is also just down the road, while the facilities at Barrow Hall Stables are a little further afield.

Local equine vets include Stowe Veterinary Group and Deben Valley Equine Veterinary Clinic.

Point-to-pointing takes place at Higham and Ampton.

The Suffolk Show is held just over 30 minutes away at Trinity Park.

Stock up on all your essentials at Gladwells Pet and Country Store.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, the price for this country home is £695,000.

There are four acres of land in total, including extensive lawns to the front and rear of the house, and a flat and level three-acre paddock which is ideal for keeping horses in.

Outside, you will also find an attractive stable block with four loose boxes. There is also a double garage and a tack room or workshop.

There is plenty of storage space, too, as well parking for a lorry or a trailer.

The home is an 18th Century period cottage of traditional construction with colour washed elevations under a thatched, tile and slate roof. It has been extended over the years.

In brief, the accommodation has a dining room, a utility, a sitting room, a garden room, a living room, a kitchen, a study, a family bathroom and three bedrooms, including one with an en-suite.

The cottage is full of character and several period features, including inglenook fireplaces, have been retained.

