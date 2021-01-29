Piggy March swaps horsepower for a day and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From an escapee to some fun in the snow, it all happened on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Nothing to see here, just a sheep performing some classical airs above the ground…

Twenty-eight-year-old Looks Like Trouble, who won the 2000 Cheltenham Gold Cup under Richard Johnson (who he lives with in retirement), appears to have found his way into the garden…



…Meanwhile, Richard Johnson takes homeschooling into his own hands



Peekaboo



We’re pretty sure a lot of other children would agree with Margot, daughter of National Hunt jockey Tom Scudamore

William Funnell’s five-star jumper Billy McCain admires the yard’s brief visitor



This was a shrewd purchase by Karrie Fanshawe. Here’s First Flow, who she bought as a three-year-old store (pictured) for €4,500. Last weekend, the now nine-year-old won the Grade One Clarence House Chase for trainer Kim Bailey and 90-year-old owner Tony Solomons, tipping his prize money to-date over the £160,000 mark.



Plenty of riders made the most of not being able to ride when it snowed recently



Meanwhile, Ian Woodhead is clearly missing being on the slopes, so had to improvise



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner…





Wow, look closely at this amazing shot — what a partnership



