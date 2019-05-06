An arena with a view: is Badminton winner Piggy French’s yard the envy of the eventing world?

We reckon the horses of newly crowned Badminton champion Piggy French are in eventer heaven — do you agree?

The rider, who was also the 2017 Burghley runner-up, is based in Northamptonshire, at a purpose-build yard belonging to Belinda and David Keir. Set in 24 acres of breathtaking countryside, the former working cattle farm was redeveloped in 2013 and now ticks the criteria on any eventer’s dream wish list.

We take a look round the yard…



The yard is approached up a grass-lined drive, with turnout paddocks each side





This 24-stable American barn is the hub of the yard, complete with wash boxes, a solarium, large tack room and feed room, plus a separate six box quarantine block

The barn has rubber matting throughout

Some of the horses have an outside view from windows at the back of their stables

The tack room is huge…

And there’s a wash bay with running hot water, plus dry bays for clipping and visits from the vet and farrier…

Plus a feed room with the horses’ teas all ready to go

This panorama shot shows the amazing facilities outside, a huge 60x40m school, three-and-a-half furlong gallop and water jump

And here’s another view of the gallop

Piggy takes a spin round the school, with its beautiful view, and heads up the gallop to the water jump









The yard also has a horse walker…

A spa…

A storage room for rugs and numnahs…





A six-stable quarantine yard…

And an owners’ room, where Piggy’s old magazine covers adorn the walls

Please Piggy, can we all move in? With our horses?

