Excited for the summer? Show your support with these patriotic products

The British Olympic teams have been announced and it seems like Rio is just around the corner. So if you’re getting into the spirit of things then don’t miss this selection of patriotic products to help you show your support over the summer.

Ariat Team II waterproof jacket

This lightweight jacket features stylish contrast piping and trims, zippered hand and chest pockets and a two-way zipper for ease of wear. This jacket is both wind and waterproof, making it ideal for wearing in unpredictable climates.

RRP: £159.99

Paddock Sports Luxury Sport saddle pad

This saddle pad features an innovative cutaway design and is softly padded with a honeycomb internal component, which allows excellent moisture transfer. This pad also features soft cotton waffle fabric on the underside.

RRP: £58.95

SD-Design stock pin

This stock pin is made with genuine Swarovski elements in the patriotic colours of red, white and blue.

RRP: £29.50

Treehouse Sporting Colours event shirts

This shirt is made from a 100% breathable ‘sport-tec’ fabric and has a white stock collar so that you don’t have to change shirts in between phases.

RRP: from £84

Union Flag short-sleeved polo

This short-sleeved polo shirt is made from 100% cotton and is available in red, with the flag featured on the chest and back for a patriotic feel.

RRP: from £37.90

‘True Brit’ framed horse picture

This fabulously patriotic horse picture is created from a horse silhouette cut from mount board and framed in white over a British print. All prints are hand made in the UK.

RRP: £49

HyCLASS Great Britain diamante brow band

This browband is made from the finest quality leather and features three vibrant diamante crystals — red, white and blue, ensuring a true patriotic feel.

RRP: £12.99

Thermatex Union Flag T2000

This patriotic cooler rug has been designed to wick moisture away from the horse, making it ideal for use after exercise or during travel. It features the Union Flag pattern throughout the fabric and has been designed by Stella MaCartney.

RRP: from £149.95

Fleck whip of nations

With a red, white and blue grip handle this whip is perfect for riders who want to show their patriotic side. It’s available as a 60cm jumping bat, or as a schooling whip.

RRP: £38

Harry Hall team hoody

This hoody is perfect for relaxing in after you’ve been to the yard. It has a vintage look and comes in a soft peached fabric. The hoody features lots of printing and embroidery, including the union flag and Harry Hall logo.

RRP: £50

Sparkle patriotic browband

This browband is handmade with quality red, white and blue crystals that sit on a softly padded leather browband to enhance comfort for your horse.

RRP: £64

Equetech Patriot stock pin

This stock pin features red and blue crystals that surround a nest of beautiful clear crystals to help you celebrate British style with plenty of glamour.

RRP: £11.95

Union Jack patchwork flat cap

This cap has a vintage inspired Union Jack flag and incorporates a gorgeous patchwork of tweed.

RRP: £49

Golly Galoshes

Keep your boots and bandages clean and dry with these waterproof and breathable boot covers. They are ideal for use all year round.

RRP: from £26.99

Union Jack Slippers

These patriotic slippers are handmade in England and are available for both men and women. The slippers boast a luxurious quilt lining and feature a leather sole.

RRP: £215

Windsor show rug

This high quality, striking polar fleece rug has a contrast fleece on the chest to prevent neckline stretching. It features an attractive hip ornament, twin surcingles, front fastenings, a fleece wither pad and contrast binding and piping.

RRP: £50

WOW Competitor jumping saddle

This saddle has a patented lateral flexion fibre tree that provides ultimate shoulder freedom. It also has adjustable, interchangeable widths, flaps and panels and is available in bespoke colours.

RRP: £2,600

HKM overreach boots

These boots are dirt resistant and hardwearing and feature a double Velcro fastenings and soft padding on the inside.

RRP: £21.95

Highlander Plus Lite Combo

This turnout rug offers great cover from the rain and wind. The rug benefits from a 1200 denier ripstop, a waterproof and breathable outer, deep shoulder gussets and a multitude of additional features in order to offer the ultimate in hardwearing comfort.

RRP: £81.99

Club brushing boot

These general-purpose brushing boots provide maximum protection from knocks or brushing injuries and come in a large range of base and strap colours.

RRP: from £20

British Eventing pom pom hat

This patriotic hat features a faux leather label and an oversized faux fur pom pom, and is ideal for everyday wear.

RRP: £19.99

Beauchamp blazer

This premium performance blazer is made from a luxurious wool blend and is lined with taffeta-silk. Each blazer is handmade using the finest yarns from around the world.

RRP: £155

HKM aluminium stirrups

These patriotic aluminium stirrups are both lightweight and rust free, making them a must-have for any rider wishing to show their support.

RRP: £55.95

Nina ladies’ breeches

These stylish and flattering woven breeches are perfect for riding and easily cross over to everyday wear. They feature button closing, zip pockets, knee patches and a technical leg give to the best comfort and fit.

RRP: £69.95

Equestrian Stockholm shirt

This quality, patriotic shirt features Equestrian Stockholm’s exclusive zipper hanger. This shirt is perfect for training in.

RRP: £44

Toggi Team GBR Sapporo

Cheer on Team GB in style with this soft shell jacket, available from the official Toggi Equestrian Team GBR supporters’ collection. The Sapporo is water resistant, windproof and breathable.

RRP: from £75

Team GB half chaps

These Team GB half chaps offer a great fit and look. They are made from stretchy neoprene for maximum comfort and are both hardwearing and lightweight. They’re finished off with a neat GB flag for patriotic perfection.

RRP: £32

John Whitaker webbed headcollar

This patriotic headcollar is made from a strong fabric with stainless steel buckles.

RRP: £30

HKM cooler rug

This breathable cooler rug has a patent protected elastic surcingle stowed in a built in channel for extra fit and comfort.

RRP: £52.95

Sporty fly veil

This machine washable fly veil features lavish logo appliqué on the brow and a contrasting trim. It easily fastens to the bridle with a velcro fastener.

RRP: £17.90

