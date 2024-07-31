Who will win the team showjumping medals at the Paris Olympics?





Great Britain holds the enviable record of having won a showjumping gold medal at each of the past three Olympics, so expectations will be high at the Paris Games. Celebrations started in London when the showjumpers clinched the team crown, rolling on to Rio where Nick Skelton and Big Star shone, before Ben Maher and Explosion W grasped the mantle in Tokyo. Will Paris make it four golds in a row?

Britain is fielding a mighty team where even the youngest athlete boasts solid championship form, and will have a good chance for team and individual honours.

Ireland may not have enjoyed the best fortunes in Tokyo, but they are currently enjoying a wealth of success. Chef d’equipe Michael Blake had a rich assortment of riders at his disposal for Paris selection, including formidable combination Daniel Coyle and Legacy. This squad has every right to be eying up a place on the podium.

As we saw in Tokyo, the new-look, three-to-a-team format adds a new dimension to the sport, but it didn’t bring as many upsets as anticipated. Still, clear rounds will be the name of the game and reigning Olympic, world and European champions Sweden have always been the masters on the championship stage and they will once again be odds-on for gold.

USA, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany and France are also in with leading chances, while chef d’equipe William Funnell’s galvanisation of the UAE squad puts them firmly in the running. The likes of the Netherland and Brazil are also not to be underestimated.

The Versailles stage is set and the competition fiercer than ever, so brace yourself for the emotional rollercoaster that is Olympic showjumping.

H&H’s showjumping editor’s Olympic showjumping team medal podium

Horse & Hound’s 16-page Paris Olympic preview was published in the Thursday 18 July magazine, with the 19-page full Olympic form guide in the Thursday 25 July issue. If you didn’t manage to pick them up in the shops, you can order a single copy online for delivery by post.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Burghley, HOYS and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in…