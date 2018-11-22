Sneak a look at Over To You looking marvellous at 30

This week’s Horse & Hound, out today (22 November), features a ‘veteran special’ where we take a look at some of the world’s most famous horses in their twilight years. One of these is the evergreen Over To You.

Now at the ripe old age of 30, ‘Jack’ is something of an eventing legend. His remarkable eventing career spanned 15 years with Jeanette Brakewell, with his last British Eventing competition occurring when he was 20-years-old.

In that time he won eight medals, including individual world silver, in the eight years he was on the British squad. He completed several Olympic Games, not to mention countless successful trips around Badminton and Burghley. He most recently also enjoyed a special birthday party to celebrate turning 30, complete with balloons and cake.

Twenty six years after Jeanette purchased Jack, he remains on her yard and is still in work — he gets lunged, hacked and sometimes goes on the walker.

“He’s still sound — he’d pass a vetting!” says Jeanette. “He has Cushing’s, but I have to disguise his medication or he won’t eat it. His teeth are amazing; the dentist always remarks on how good they are. He’s in such good shape, he doesn’t even need special treatment.

“He has really good conformation, which I think helps,” Jeanette adds. “He just eats horse and pony nuts, some chaff and oil.”

So here you can see for yourself how well this special veteran looks — we think he certainly belies his years…

Jeanette and Over To You smile for the camera

Jack looks fantastic in his coat

The partnership between Jack and Jeanette is clear for all to see

He still looks very alert and remains in work 10 years after he retired from competition

