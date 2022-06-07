A 4-bedroom home with stabling for 2 horses and an outdoor arena, plus a network of bridleways for heavenly hacking





A dreamy equestrian home with four bedrooms and an annexe located in glorious countryside nearby to a network of bridleways? Yes please.

Orchard View is situated in the pretty village of Eastling, four miles southwest of Faversham, nestling in the Kent Downs, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The market town of Faversham has an excellent range of shopping, further schooling and leisure facilities as well as a mainline station with a high speed rail link to London St Pancras. There are good road links to the M2 for access to London, Canterbury and the coast.

Local equestrian centres include Cobham Manor EC (11 miles), Cranbourne Farm (33 miles) and Duckhurst Farm (17 miles).

Local hunts include The East Kent Hunt, while your local showing societies will be BSPS Area 14 and NPS Area 20.

Equine vets to get in touch with include Newnham Court Equine Clinic (21 miles) and Bell Equine (32 miles).

Bonfleur cross-country course is 40 minutes away from the front door, while Chilham Park is just over 20 minutes away.

Aldington Races is just over 23 miles away.

Your local show is Kent County Show (20 miles).

Offered for sale by Equus Country & Equestrian, the price tag on this rural gem is £1.95m.

There are two acres of land in total. The main gates open onto a long gravelled driveway which sweeps past the four level paddocks and lead to the main house. The paddocks are fenced with post and rail with mains electric rope installed on the top of all the fences. There is also mains water access in all of the paddocks.

The timber-built stable yard has two loose boxes, a tack room and a storage area. There is also an additional timber-framed garage for storage and parking for a lorry/trailer.

The arena, which has temporary floodlights, measures 20×40 and has been topped with an all-weather surface.

The home offers four bedrooms plus a one-bedroom integral annex. It has been extended and renovated to a high standard.

The kitchen/breakfast room has been fitted with a range of solid wood wall, floor and display units, set around black granite work surfaces, integrated stainless steel NEFF appliances and a multi-fuel Rayburn.

To the right of the entrance hall, there is a triple aspect sitting room, with double glazed French doors to the garden, exposed reclaimed beams and a fireplace with a multi-fuel stove.

