



The British Olympic dressage horses have just completed their seven day quarantine at the British Showjumping National Training Centre in Leicestershire, and have embarked on their journey to the Tokyo Olympics.

Charlotte Dujardin’s Olympic ride Gio, Carl Hester’s partner En Vogue and travelling reserve Gareth Hughes’ Sintano Van Hof Olympia all spent the past week in quarantine in Leicestershire, while Netherlands-based Lottie Fry’s Olympic horse Everdale has spent his quarantine in Aachen, Germany, along with other European team horses. We take a look at some of the riders and grooms quarantine experiences…

Charlotte, Carl and their top groom Alan Davies have been enjoying the quarantine facilities – and some sunshine – as well as some all-important sessions with team physio Ash Wallace.

Groom Alan has been “putting on his brave pants” and hacking out Gio and Vogue, making good use of the canter track at the well-equipped centre.

Meanwhile Lottie Fry and Everdale are all smiles over in Aachen, Germany, where they are putting in their last few training sessions before their first Olympic Games.

The European riders – including Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl (TSF Dalera) – have been lucky enough to be able to train in the stunning Aachen arena over the past few days, and they have enjoyed some “magic moments” and some glorious sunsets.

Why the long face? It’s not all hard work in the run-up to Tokyo – Danish rider Cathrine Dufour has been experimenting with photographing her horses, Bohemian and reserve ride Vamos Amigo, from some new angles…

Yvonne Losos de Muniz, who rides for the Dominican Republic – and is known affectionately by Carl Hester as “Miss World” – is loving being surrounded by so many of the world’s best in Aachen.

Back in the UK, Carl Hester enjoys one last canter aboard En Vogue before the British horses leave for Belgium.

And they’re off! Gio, Vogue and Sintano are loaded up ready to travel to Liege in Belgium. From there, they will fly to Japan.

Here are Dutch team horses Dream Boy (Hans Peter Minderhoud) and Total US (Edward Gal) being loaded up ready to fly across the world.

Dressage horses from across the world have already started touching down in Tokyo – the first one to arrive was Australian rider’s Mary Hanna’s Calanta, who is now settling in well.

