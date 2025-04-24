



Old Manor Farm is a Grade II*-Listed country house that comes with two cottages, outbuildings and equestrian facilities.

It is in Low Ham, which is a traditional hamlet on the Somerset Levels, within the parish of High Ham near Langport. It is a highly sought-after location being under a 30-minute drive to Wells, Sherborne, Glastonbury and Taunton.

The ancient town of Langport has a good choice of shops, restaurants and cafés, while the River Parrett is a popular spot in the summer months and offers a range of water sports.

The market town of Somerton provides day-to-day amenities, and a unique mix of independent shops, art galleries and eateries.

The area is home to some outstanding schools in both the private and state sectors. Millfield, the Sherborne Schools, Hazelgrove and the Bruton schools are all with easy reach.

The communication and transport links are also good with the nearby A303, A37 and M5. Castle Cary station provides a direct line to London Paddington (1 hour 45 minutes).

Local equestrian centres include Naydon Equestrian (nine miles), Chard Equestrian Centre (11 miles) and Mill House Equestrian Centre (29 miles).

If you need a vet, get in touch with Delaware Veterinary Group, who are 15 minutes away (five miles), while if you fancy a day out hunting head out with the Blackmore & Sparkford Vale.

Old Manor Farm is on the market with Knight Frank with a guide price of £2.65m. Let’s take a look around…

The property provides a range of modern equestrian facilities. There is a Monarch barn, built in 2018. Originally configured as eight stables, a wash and grooming bay, plus tack and feed rooms, it has been adapted to four stables, a store, and a large area for a flower and gift business.

Adjacent to the barn is a three-bay open-sided hay barn for storage. The land includes a 500m canter track (sand and fibre) running along the perimeter. A 55x35m sand school was also built and is now used for parking while retaining its original base.

Formal gardens are enclosed by traditional stone walls and have been thoughtfully planted. This property comes with 10.5 acres, much of which is rolling pasture.

The property has two entrances, offering flexible access. Over the past seven years, the current owners have made significant improvements while preserving its historic character.

Old Manor Farm is recorded in Nikolaus Pevsner’s The Buildings of England for its exceptional craftsmanship and architectural significance. The house has served as a courthouse and the residence of the Lord of the Manor.

Features include a panelled drawing room (formerly the courtroom), a hamstone fireplace, carved beams, original oak doors, flagstone floors, and a spiral stone staircase.

The main house has 4,676 sq ft of accommodation, with well-proportioned rooms and flexible living areas.

There is a kitchen, dining room, library/sitting room, another sitting room and a study on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are six bedrooms, three of which are en-suite, with an additional family bathroom.

The current owner had planning permission granted (now lapsed) for a large utility/boot room and downstairs cloakroom together with a separate garden/games room.

There are two large cottages, currently used as one four-bedroom residence, and a separate one-bedroom cottage/office with a garage. These offer potential for guest accommodation, rental income, or multi-generational living.

