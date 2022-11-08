Move into this four-bedroom home with arena, three stables, annex and local forest hacking





How cosy does this four-bedroom home complete with annex and equestrian facilities look?

Old Forge Farm can be found on Old Forge Lane in Horney Common, East Sussex.

Nutley Village is about two miles to the north of the property. It is also within close range of a number of popular towns and villages including Forest Row, Lewes, Haywards Heath and Royal Tunbridge Wells to the north as well as Brighton and the south coast to the south.

Local equestrian centres to check out include Polegate EC (19 miles) and Meadows EC (19 miles).

If you want to hunt head out with the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent hunt.

Cross country facilities are available at Felcourt (13 miles) and Lodge Farm (13 miles).

If you need a vet you can get in touch with RW Equine Vet (31 miles) or Cinder Hill Equine (1o miles).

You local county show will be South of England, held annually in Haywards Heath.

Your local showing societies will be BSPS Area 14 and NPS Area 20.

Plumpton Racecourse is just over 20 minutes from the front door.

Regular events takes place at Brightling Park (19 miles).

Offered for sale by Rural Scene, the price tag on this home is £1.4m.

Old Forge Farm is set in 4.75 acres of land. The location is described as rural and accessible, and there is lovely hacking in the Ashdown Forest nearby.

The land comprises mainly gently sloping pastureland which the vendors sub-divide with electric fencing as and when necessary. The land is generally enclosed by a mixture of mature hedging and fencing.

As well as paddocks, there is a 20x40m outdoor school with silica/passada surface and post and rail surround.

The main stable building has three loose boxes, each with rubber matting. There is also a large storage and work area with double doors leading outside.

Other outbuildings include a monopitch barn and a workshop.

The main home is a detached period property with a garden to the front and spectacular views from the rear. It has accommodation set across two floors and it boasts four bedrooms.

The kitchen/breakfast room has painted wall and base units, 1½ bowl ceramic sink and drainer with mixer tap, wall and base units, granite worksurfaces, oak flooring, Rangemaster gas range and glazed double doors to rear garden.

At the top of the yard is the self-contained annex which was built in 2018. It has an open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room and bedroom with shower room. It also has a paved seating area to the rear and its own garden area.

