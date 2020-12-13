An equestrian property in an idyllic location, offering some potential for well under £1m…

A former farmhouse with serious kerb appeal has come onto the market for well under £1m in a location with great transport links. Let’s take a look around Old Cole Farm, which could be yours for £800,000…

This Grade II listed property, originating from the early 18th Century, is located just 1.5 miles from the smallest town in Hampshire, Whitchurch, and 11 miles from Newbury. The A34 is just 1.5 miles away but this property remains in a rural setting in the pretty hamlet of Cole Henley, surrounded by countryside and Watership Down nearby.

Local equestrian centres include Hicks Equestrian (4.3 miles), Hurstbourne Equestrian Centre (4.7 miles) and Tanglewood Equestrian Centre (20 miles).

Whitchurch Equine Veterinary Practice (2 miles) is just five minutes from the front door.

Head over to Boomerang Stables (23 miles) for some cross-country schooling when the ground allows. And if hunting is more your thing, head out with the Vine & Craven Hunt.

While Old Cole Farm is surrounded by grazing, there is only 0.67 acres with the property, which is on the market with Knight Frank.

Old Cole Farm is approached over a gravel driveway with parking.

To the front is an area of level lawn, interspersed with various mature trees and shrubs and enclosed by a brick and flint wall. There is a paved terrace and further areas of lawn, together with a summerhouse and a well.

There is a former manège, three loose boxes and a tack room too for your equestrian needs.

The property itself retains many period features, including exposed timber framing and sash windows.

The dual aspect sitting room, with open fireplace, enjoys views over the adjoining countryside.

The dining room has an Inglenook fireplace and leads through to the kitchen.

Completing the ground floor is a study and cloakroom.

An oak staircase leads to the first floor, with the principal bedroom having exposed timber framing a walk-in cupboard and small dressing room.

There is a further bedroom and a useful box room/third bedroom, all served by the family bathroom.

Continued below…

This property also has planning permission for a rear dormer extension.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free