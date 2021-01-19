Could you call this beautiful barn conversion — with stable block, outdoor school and 17 acres — your home?

Situated on a no-through road on the edge of the village of Ashow is Oaks Hollow.

Ashow is a small village placed in the heart of rural Warwickshire. You will find the market town of Kenilworth just over two miles away, while Leamington Spa is just four miles away.

Warwickshire is close to Birmingham and Coventry, while to the North is Derbyshire and to the South is Gloucester, the Cotswolds and Oxfordshire.

Local equestrian centres on your down step include: Willow Farm EC (12 miles), Featherbed Stables (14 miles) and Valley Farm EC (23 miles).

You are also just 16 miles from Onley Grounds EC, which hosts regular competitions throughout the season.

Head out with the Warwickshire Hunt, or sign up to BSPS Area 6 for a range of local showing shows in your area.

The experts at Spring Paddocks Equine are just a stone’s throw away (16.5 miles), should you need their services.

Enjoy racing at Warwick Racecourse (seven miles) or polo at Dallas Burston Polo Club (10 miles).

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, the price tag on this well-placed horsey palace is £2.5m.

Is this contemporary countryside home the place for you?

In total, there are just over 17 acres of land. The land itself is currently split with a into a number of turnout paddocks. There is also a gallop.

There are six immaculate stables set around a concrete yard. As well as a spacious tack room, the block is served by electric and water supplies.

One of the main features of the property is the spacious outdoor arena complete with all-weather surface. It is overlooked by the formal gardens and paddocks.

The main home is a barn conversion offering a modern living space within the frame and style of a traditional building. At ground level you will find an entrance hall with a door leading through into the large open plan L-shaped reception room which incorporates a drawing room, a dining room, a breakfast kitchen with AGA and a family room.

There are five bedrooms in total including the master bedroom which has doors leading through to a spectacular six-piece ensuite.

The detached Coach House has four bays on the ground floor. Two are used as part of an artist’s studio, the third as a store and the fourth serves as a carport. There is a staircase leading to the first floor which hosts a self-contained annexe with breakfast kitchen, sitting room, bedroom and bathroom.

