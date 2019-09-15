All in the numbers: a Cheshire nest with 3 arenas, 79 stables, 94 acres and 4 bedroom country farmhouse…

A superbly equipped equestrian estate located within the heart of Cheshire’s gorgeous countryside is on the market, as a whole or as separate lots.

Crumleigh Heath Farm is nestled in a rural setting yet is still accessible by a host of major communication links. The farmhouse and outbuildings sit within their own land, accessed off a country lane via gated entrance driveways.

The farm is under a 10-minute drive from the M56 motorway, providing easy access to all parts of the North West and UK via the M6.

Chester, Manchester and Liverpool are all within a 25 mile commute from the front door, with both Manchester and Liverpool airports within a 30 minute drive.

Local equestrian centres in the area include: Kelsall Hill (9.5 miles), Bold Heath (14 miles) and Dean Valley (25 miles).

The amazing facilities and cross-country course on offer at Somerford Park is just over a 30 minute drive away (17 miles).

Hunting in the area is with the Cheshire Forest or Cheshire.

Polo is on offer at the Cheshire Polo Club (8 miles), while you can enjoy racing at Chester (22 miles), Aintree (27 miles) or Haydock (19 miles).

Currently on the market as a whole for a cool £2.5m, this horsey haven is being marketed by Jackson Property.

In one of the most sought-after areas of the country, could you make the move to this Cheshire nest?

The yard is currently set up to run as a professional showjumping and livery yard but could be adaptable to range of other uses. As a whole, the land equates to 94 acres. The fields are currently used for grazing and are predominantly flat, stock-proof fenced with a mix of post and rail fencing and mature natural hedging.

There are two immaculate outdoor arenas, one measuring 27x56m and the other 24x55m. Both are topped with silica sand and rubber surfaces.

There is also this 23x46m indoor school so you can train in all weathers.

There are several stable yards including the main block which is a 26 box American Barn, which has a feed room, a tack room and a wash box. There are over 60 other stables dotted around the set-up.

There is a traditional range of brick outbuildings with scope for further development subject to planning. These currently house a three-bed flat and groom’s day accommodation.

The home is a well-appointed traditional farmhouse with four bedrooms and four bathrooms as well as five spacious reception rooms.

The farmhouse kitchen has triple aspect windows, an AGA and bespoke kitchen units and central island.

The cosy sitting room is perfect for winter nights by the fire.

Could you make this exceptional equestrian estate your home?

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday