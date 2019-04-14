A Northern nest with a Victorian hall, stable yard, arena and holiday lodges

Lying between Penrith and Carlisle, in the picturesque Cumbrian countryside, is an imposing property complete with equestrian facilities, which could make someone the perfect private or business yard.

Calthwaite Hall is nestled just outside the Lake District National Park, making it the ideal location for its park of holiday lodges, which has been developed over the past few years.

Equestrian centres in the area include: Newton Rigg College (8.4 miles), Greenlands (6.2 miles) and Inglewood (5.2 miles).

Just over an hour away is Myerscough College which has two indoor arenas and hosts a range of showing, dressage and British Showjumping fixtures throughout the season.

If you like to take in the action at the racecourse, head over to Carlisle Racecourse (9 miles) or Cartmel Racecourse (55 miles).

When the hunting season restarts, head out with the Vale of Lune pack.

Local riding clubs include Cumbria Riding Club or Lakes Riding Club, while your local showing area would be BSPS Area 1A or 1B.

Offered for sale by H&H King, this glorious country home is on the market for offers in the region of £3.25m.

Set in nine acres of land, the grounds have been divided into paddocks. An additional 3.3 acres of paddocks are also available by separate negotiation.

Opposite the stable yard is an outdoor arena with surface, which overlooks the fields.

As well as nine stables, the yard includes several storage areas. The agents believe that it would be an ideal set-up to run a livery business.

The 19th Century Grade II listed hall has benefited from extensive investment in refurbishments and restorations in recent years. It has 11 bedrooms, five reception rooms, six bathrooms and two kitchens as well as a cellar equipped with a wine store.

This property is immaculate and retains many original features.

The sale includes a self-contained holiday lodge park, with neighbouring units.

