No crowds, no problem – and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a tiny rider to look out for to a snoozing Badminton winner, it all happened on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the wee

Winner of Badminton 2019 hitting the snooze button



Swindler shares some light afternoon exercise with Andrea Atzeni



How cool is this?



10/10 for style



Who can relate?



Two megastars out for a hack



National Hunt star The Giant Bolster looks to be very much enjoying retirement



Shane Breen’s son Wolfe and Dave, both aged five, look to be ones to look out for in future



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

A lack of crowds at Kempton due to racing recommencing behind closed doors didn’t stop Frankie Dettori celebrating his win on Galsworthy on his first ride back since lockdown



