Guess the price of this manor house with incredible yard (including luxurious tack room) and spectacular gardens

Morley Manor is situated in a fine rural location within the hamlet of Shermanbury. The property is about eight miles to the south east of Horsham and similar distance to the west of Haywards Heath. The A23 is about five miles away providing access to Gatwick Airport, the M23/M25 and the national motorway network.

Local equestrian centres include: Sussex Equestrian Centre (eight miles) and Homelands Equestrian (six miles).

Compton cross-country course is an hour away (38 miles) and you are also within easy reach of Coombelands Equestrian (16 miles).

Sign up to BSPS Area 14 if you want to attend some winter showing fixtures, or keep an eye on the diary of the Crawley and Horsham Hunt if you fancy following hounds.

You are also just a 15 minute drive from the The Sussex Equine Hospital (13 miles) should you need them.

Offered for sale by Strutt & Parker, this West Sussex is priced at just a slither under £7m at £6.95m.

Morley Manor is a Grade II listed home which was built in the 17th Century. It was perhaps named from the family of John Morley who was a parishioner in 1652. The original property has been subsequently extended.

Outside, you will find the dreamiest set-up for your horses, which includes several stunning stables fit for royalty.

The full-sized outdoor arena is fitted with an all-weather surface and a training mirror.

As well as an outdoor pool and a tennis court for you, your horses can experience their own slice of heaven in this luxurious washroom.

The classically beautiful home is fitted to the highest standard and has many characterful features. It boasts five bedrooms in total, as well as this elegant drawing room.

Other outdoor features include patio areas and pavilion, an outdoor bar and BBQ, a greenhouse, summer house, a firepit and seated area, walled gardens, croquet lawn, oak walkway, two dog kennels, dog compound, aviary, lake, bandstand with jetty and woodland, all set in 14.25 acres of land. Phew.

