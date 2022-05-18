Live in this country home with over 89 acres, 17 stables, arena, pool and tennis court





Prepare to be amazed at the offerings of this stunning family home complete with swimming pool, tennis court and equestrian facilities. Plus, the Cotswold location is ideally placed for the competitive rider. What more could you want?

Morley Farm is privately situated in its own land in rolling north Wiltshire countryside. Despite its secluded, rural setting the property still has easy access to surrounding villages, including Oaksey and Malmesbury.

Top equestrian venues can also be found nearby, including the location of Badminton Horse Trials (17 miles), Cirencester Park (eight miles) and Cheltenham Racecourse (28 miles).

Local equestrian centres within each reach include West Wilts EC (24 miles), Lucknam Park (20 miles) and Widbrook EC (27 miles).

If you like to hunt head out with the Tedworth Hunt or the Wiltshire Hunt.

If showing is your sport sign up to BSPS Area 11 for a range of fixtures in the area.

Get your horse registered with either Wessex Equine Vets (15 miles) or Hale Veterinary Group (15 miles).

Lyneham Heath Equestrian and its cross country facilities are on offer just under an hour away, and Wickstead Farm Equestrian is just over 30 minutes from the front door.

Offered for sale by Strutt & Parker, this well-placed property with all the facilities you could wish for is priced at £5m.

Is this your dream home?

Welcome to Morley Farm. It is approached down a long private drive edged by lime trees.

The property has 89.66 acres of land which surrounds the house. To the south of the outbuildings is a former medieval moat surrounded by mature trees. The land also comprises paddocks and larger fields.

The equestrian facilities include a modern barn with 17 internal loose boxes, feed and tack rooms, a covered outdoor school and a horse walker. To the west of the house is a large open fronted modern barn, ideal for parking a horsebox or storing hay.

The main home, which is not listed, has been extensively improved by the current owner with flagstone floors, wooden beams and stone fireplaces featuring in large, light-filled rooms.

The kitchen/breakfast room boasts an electric AGA and other fitted appliances, with a good sized utility and boot room providing necessary space and storage.

There are six bedrooms in total split across the three floors. The master bedroom is particularly impressive with a high vaulted ceiling and steps leading via a dressing room to a gallery with further wardrobes.

Other features of the property include a heated swimming pool, a summerhouse, a recently re-surfaced tennis court and a detached one-bedroom annexe.

