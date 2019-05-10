The moment that made us shed a tear and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some classic Badminton moments to The Queen and Valegro, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Oops

Ben Hobday livestreams the Badminton parade to his loyal fanbase



Wow!

How great do former top National Hunt horses Saint Are and Cue Card look while showing at Royal Windsor?



Sharethrough (Mobile)

Piggy French, your 2019 Badminton champion



Lovely words from one of eventing’s greats



Chris Burton, who was third and fourth at Badminton this year, has got his son well-trained already



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Back to Piggy winning Badminton — we don’t believe you if you say it didn’t move you…!



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.