New Year, new home? An all-weather school, 6 stables, over 9 acres and a six-bed house





A lovely period home with six bedrooms complete with over nine acres of land, six stables and an outdoor school. What’s not to love?

Millfield can be found in an unspoilt rural location, set between the villages of Leigh and Brockham in Surrey, well-placed for ease of access for both Reigate and Dorking; Dorking has commuter services to Victoria and Waterloo, whilst Reigate and the main commuter hub at Redhill provide services to Victoria and London Bridge.

If you want to hunt this season head out with the Surrey Union.

Cross-country facilities are on offer at Parwood EC (24 miles), East Bysshe (15 miles) and Felcourt (18 miles).

Chessington EC (16 miles), Kingsmead EC (16 miles) and Littleton Manor (4.5 miles) are also nearby should you need to use facilities.

Equine vets local to Surrey include Sound Equine, GVG Brooks Equine and Lingfield Equine Vets.

Local showing societies include BSPS Area 14 and NPS Area 20.

Munstead Horse Trials is a 45 minute drive away from the front door, as is the iconic Tweseldown Racecourse.

Offered for sale by Jackson Stops, the price tag on this heavenly set-up is £2.25m.

Come and see if you will be looking to welcome the New Year in with a new home…

The grounds are a prime feature of the property and included in the 9.1 acres of land are several fenced paddocks. The home also sits in an elevated position and enjoys stunning views to the east towards Box Hill and the North Downs and to the west towards Leith Hill and the Surrey Hills.

There will be no excuses during the winter months, as the large all-weather outdoor school means you can practice with your horses no matter what the weather forecast promises.

There are six stables, a feed store and tack room located close to the house. The property is approached by a pair of five-bar gates which lead to an extensive area of parking and turning for many vehicles, including a lorry or trailer.

The farmhouse was built during the early part of the 20th century and it has been latterly extended to provide a family home with six bedrooms. Outside, you will find a sun terrace and lawns together with established trees, hedging and well-stocked borders.

At the heart of the home is the kitchen/breakfast room with a store/boot room with cloakroom. From here there is secondary access to the courtyard, which is adjacent to the stables.

There is one bedroom with en-suite facilities on the ground floor, while the additional five bedrooms can be found on the first floor. The main bedroom has a large walk-in wardrobe and Juliette balcony with views over the estate. The additional four bedrooms are served by two bathroom/shower rooms.

