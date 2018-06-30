Mad about mares? Take a look at this quality selection that could be yours…

If you love a mare, take a look at this selection for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘A real eye-catcher’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: 10

Selling points: “This horse is ready and eager to move up the levels with ease in eventing. She is a serious competition horse and thrives on doing her job. She has been placed at prelim level dressage and is working at elementary at home. She has jumped in British Novice and Discovery classes British Showjumping (BS), has completed BE80(T) events and has just completed a 90cm one-day event at Broadway, where she was 11th. She has a good, bold jump and isn’t fazed by fillers. She is bold and forward across country (including water and ditches) and hunted last season. She has the most impeccable manners and the kindest temperament being easy to handle and very polite.”

View the advert

2. ‘Kind, easy horse’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: six

Selling points: “This is a sweet, kind, easy horse by Lancelot. She is a riding horse but is also a show prospect. She has hunted and been on fun rides and is a lovely all-round horse for someone to enjoy. She hacks alone and in company and is good to do in all ways.”

View the advert

3. ‘Fun’

Height: 13hh

Gender: mare

Age: 12

Selling points: “Sunny is a registered New Forest mare, whom we’ve had the utmost pleasure to own for the past six years. Sunny has participated in a range of activities, mainly hunting and showjumping, although she has also done some one-day events, cross-country, working hunter pony, Pony Club and mounted games. She has competed up to 85cm showjumping and around 85/90cm cross-country. Her dressage could be improved on, simply because her jockey never took interest in that particular discipline. Sunny is an easy pony to have around at home — she is very sweet-natured and loves being fussed over. She is good to load, clip, shoe, and catch. Sunny has hunted for the past six seasons with packs including the High Peak, Four Shires Bloodhounds and Staffordshire Moorlands, jumping whatever is asked of her; stone walls, rails, hedges and ditches. She stands at the meet, on point, does gates, and has also whipped-in. Sunny would be suited to a slightly more experienced or teenage jockey, who’s looking for a fun & capable pony to participate in PC and/ or all round activities. She is forward going when out hunting & jumping, although never silly, and as such, we feel a more experienced child would be able to handle her more easily.”

View the advert

4. ‘Eye-catching’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: nine

Selling points: “This mare has done local one-day events, showjumping and dressage competitions as well as regular riding club activities. She would make a brilliant eventer and Pony Club prospect. She is excellent to load and travel and is very easy to do on your own at competitions. She is good in traffic and hacks alone or in company.”

View the advert

5. ‘Experienced’

Height: 16.3hh

Gender: mare

Age: 10

Selling points: “This horse has been owned and ridden by an amateur for the past four seasons. She is consistent in all three phases and has British Evented successfully up to novice level with 4BE points and 20 foundation points. She has three active paces and consistently scored 70% in her tests over the winter. She has a bold jump and is straightforward across country. She has perfect manners in and around the stable and has good conformation. She is very straight and sound.”

View the advert

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way