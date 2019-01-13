Would you make the £6m move? A Jersey nest with five bedroom home, stables and arena…

Maybe it’s time for a break from the main land as a new life on the Channel Island of Jersey awaits you — a seriously impressive horsey home has just come on the market…

Northdale is located in La Rue De La Ville Au Neveu in the parish of St Ouen.

Jersey is well known for its spectacular coastlines and scenery so the hacking opportunities at your new home will be second to none.

Jersey Riding Club, established in 1965, is a good place to start if you’re keen on competition . The club hosts regular dressage, derby trials and show jumping events as well as escorted rides.



The British Showjumping (BS) branch in Jersey, was once present here, but the association is now run independently, maintaining close links with the governing body in the UK. The BS Jersey showground is situated in the centre of Jersey, within easy reach of all parts of the island. Events are held from March to mid-September annually.

If you like to hunt then you can head out with the Jersey drag hunt.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, the property is currently on the market for a healthy £6.25m.

Could this be the your new dream house?

Approached via its own long driveway, the property is accompanied by some 12 acres of gardens, grounds and land.

The property enjoys far reaching country and sea views towards the north coast and other Channel Islands. You are literally 10 minutes away from beach hacks and blistering coastal gallops…

As well as acres of paddocks, the property has a wooden stable block and a sand school.

The main house (there is also a guest cottage) sees the accommodation sit over 7,000sq.ft. It has been meticulously maintained over the years but has retained lots of period charm.

There are two reception rooms, a family room/snug and a traditional eat-in kitchen on the ground level.

The house has five bedrooms as well as a large basement area with a billiard room, gym area and utility room.

Check out these stunning gardens which surround the house…

