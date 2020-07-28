A country house complete with 37 acres, six stables, indoor arena and incredible hacking? Yes please…

Do you fancy spending your days at this superbly situated Devonshire country house with holiday cottage and equestrian facilities? We think we know the answer…

Lower Willsworthy House is placed in an outstanding position overlooking its land, with uninterrupted views of Dartmoor. There is direct access onto the moor for glorious hacking.

The villages of Mary Tavy and Peter Tavy are nearby, as is the thriving market town Tavistock which is just over 6 miles from the property. You will also be 21 miles from Plymouth and 37 miles from Exeter.

Equestrian centres in the area include: Cheston Farm (30 miles), The Grange EC (15.5 miles) and Budleigh (49 miles).

If you like hit the show ring, sign up to BSPS Area 13B or NPS Area 10, or head over to the cross-country facilities on offer at Southcott (25 miles) if you fancy at blast in the countryside.

Hunting in the area is with the East Devon or the Devon and Somerset Staghounds.

Your local vets are on hand at Devon Equine Vets (22 miles).

If you like the look of this idyllic nest you will need to fork out £1.75m. You’ll need to get in touch with the property experts at Strutt & Parker if you’d like to have a look around.

But for now, let’s give you a virtual tour…

One of the most desirable features of the house is the beautiful land, which totals 37.32 acres. As well as a lawn and gardens, there are six paddocks with further areas containing an outdoor jumping space. There are three meadows, one of which is used for clay pigeon shooting, and various wooded areas containing a large pond as well as a dedicated rifle range.

The River Tavy borders the eastern boundary for just under a mile. It comes with single bank fishing rights and rock pools which are ideal for swimming.

Situated to the south of the main house is the impressive indoor school, which also incorporates six large stables.

There is also a Dutch barn with two stables and storage space. There is also a tractor shed in one of the fields.

The main house — which has five bedrooms — boasts a useful boot room and utility room, leading to the family kitchen featuring an AGA.

From any aspect you will find outstanding open views across the surrounding hills and Tors of Dartmoor…

