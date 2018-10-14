A five-bedroom barn conversion with stable yard and manege in good hunting country

A barn conversion with an equestrian set-up and a swimming pool, located in prime Suffolk hunt country, has come up for sale.

Situated in Little Henny on the Essex/Suffolk border, the property is nestled in the beautiful surroundings of the Stour Valley, immediately to the south of Sudbury.

Despite being within a daily commute of London, the rural position offers access onto various bridleways and country lanes. Hacking is also available on the riverside tracks in the valley along the River Stour.

Agents The Zoe Napier Group have pitted Lodge Farm — which is in the heart of scenic East Essex Hunt country — as the ideal base for the hunting fan: “located between The Colne & Stour Valleys, The East Essex Hunt have some stunning country, mainly ditches (sometimes big ditches), plough and grassland with much jumping. There are four or five meets within hacking distance, with some of the best exercise routes and bridleways in the region.”

Local equestrian centres include: Topthorn Arena (29 miles); Bardwell Manor (26 miles) and Barrow Hall Stables (29 miles).

If you fancy doing some cross-country schooling, head over to the fabulous course set in 150 acres at Boundary Farm (30 miles).

Showing societies you should sign up to include: BSPS Area 16 and NPS Area 15.

Offered for sale by The Zoe Napier Group, the property is priced at £1,230,000.

Let’s saddle up and go for a look around…

Set in just over 13 acres, the land at Lodge Farm is currently split into seven post and rail paddocks. Two of the fields have shelters and there is also a high-fenced stallion pen.

The farm-style equestrian facilities include three interlinking but separate yard areas. In total there are 13 stables of varying size, ranging from smaller stables to larger stallion boxes.

As well as a horse walker, a wash bay and various other outbuildings — including a groom’s rest room and a pole barn — there is a 20x60m outdoor arena…

The main house is a five-bedroom barn conversion with features including exposed timbers.

Ground floor reception rooms include a sitting room with wood burning stove, a dining room and a drawing/garden room with sealed brick flooring.

The farmhouse kitchen has an AGA and a central island.

On the first level, there are five double size bedrooms, two bathrooms and a cloakroom/w.c.

The property is situated behind its own woodland and the gardens include a central lawn and terrace. A separate swimming pool area has stoned and decked terraces with a summer house.