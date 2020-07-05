Enjoy a ‘ranch-style’ life with 10 stables, a sand school and 19 acres

Anyone looking to enjoy a “ranch-style” life in the UK should check out this five-bedroom property in Little Leighs, near Chelmsford in Essex, with 19 acres and enviable equestrian facilities.

A substantial multi-purpose barn offers not only extra space but also possible business opportunities, while an American barn includes 10 stables.

Approached via a long drive, flanked by trees and fenced paddocks, the main house has been built in a typical New England style and was completed in 2017. On the market with estate agent Zoe Napier Group, the property comes with a £1.95m price tag.

The equestrian facilities also include a 40x20m sand school, plus “ranch-style” meadows with riding tracks.

Set down a country lane, the property boasts a rural location, surrounded by landscaped gardens, paddocks and woodland backing onto conservation land. For racing fans, Chelmsford City Racecourse is within walking distance, being less than one mile away. Chelmsford Equestrian Centre offers riding lessons plus a cross-country course to hire and is around a 20-minute drive away. Access to both the M25 and M11 allows easy access around the country for training and competitions.

The coast and Blackwater Estuary National Nature Reserve can be reached within an hour’s drive.

Inside the house, a large kitchen and breakfast room can be found off the entrance hall, and a comfy sitting room with a wood-burning stove – the perfect place to relax after a day’s riding.

On the ground floor, there are two bedrooms, both with en-suite bathrooms. Upstairs, there are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

