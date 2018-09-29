5 gorgeous lead-rein ponies that will melt your heart

If you’re looking for a lead-rein pony to introduce your tot to riding, take a look at this selection of lead-rein and first ponies for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Genuine and well behaved’

Height: 12.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: four

Selling points: “‘Star’ is a genuine and well behaved Welsh mare. At only four-years-old she has already shown so much potential. She is ridden by a small adult (5ft) and a three-year-old and she adapts to both with no fuss. She has three correct paces — her canter is green, but shows great potential. She is good both on and off of the lead-rein and hacks alone or in company. She jumps, loads and is good to shoe.”

View the advert

Find other horses for sale in Essex

2. ‘Very sweet’

Height: 12hh

Gender: mare

Age: seven

Selling points: “This Welsh section A mare is regularly ridden by children on and off the lead-rein. She goes to all Pony Club (PC) rallies and does walk, trot, canter and jumps a small course of cross poles. She hacks and may be led from another pony. She is easily handled and groomed by her little rider and has shown locally in M&M lead-rein and M&M first ridden classes. This is a very likeable, unassuming mare and a pleasure to have around.”

View the advert

Find other horses for sale in Wales

3. ‘Fantastic’

Height: 11.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 14

Selling points: “This gelding is 110% in all respects. He has done all PC activities and is a sort very hard to find. He has no vices whatsoever and his full wardrobe is included. He can also be driven.”

View the advert

Find other horses for sale in Lincolnshire

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. ‘Undemanding and unassuming pony’

Gender: gelding

Age: 11

Selling points: “This Shetland has hunted all season on the lead-rein and stands calmly at the meet while his young rider enjoys nibbles and drinks. He is oblivious to the hounds and moves off quietly. He may be led from another pony when mum is exhausted. He goes to all PC rallies and really enjoys all the activities and games. He is good to catch, box, shoe, stable, in traffic and to be played with and tied up. He is very low maintenance and has wintered out well in a new zealand rug. He happily grazes alone on the orchard or in any small paddock and has no laminitis or sweet itch. He may be left unridden for weeks and dragged back in to go hunting or Pony Club. This is a totally undemanding and unassuming little pony.”

View the advert

Find other horses for sale in Monmouthshire

5. ‘Eye-catching’

Height: 11.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: six

Selling points: “This eye-catching mare is currently being used as a lead-rein pony but has the potential to go off the lead-rein too. She confidently hacks out in company and on her own and is good to shoe, box and load. She lives in or out and lives on a working farm so is used to farm vehicles.”

View the advert

Find other horses for sale in Shropshire

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way