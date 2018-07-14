horses and ponies for sale under £1,000

If you’re looking for a horse or pony on a limited budget, take a look at this selection of horses and ponies for sale for less than £1,000 on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Stunning’

Height: 13.3hh

Age: three

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Sidney is a rising three-year-old spotted gelding by Afon Mr Chrispie, who is a champion stallion with many county level wins. He is a stunning gelding and is very laid back. He is also good with the farrier and his injections are up to date. Open to vet. Good approved home required.”

View the advert

2. ‘Looking for a best friend’

Age: nine

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This miniature Shetland pony is looking for a permanent home as a companion. He is sweet natured, has mild sweet itch and apart from that is in excellent condition. He has lost his companion and is now looking for a loving home and a best friend.”

View the advert

3. ‘Ready to school on’

Height: 14hh

Age: five

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This registered New Forest pony has been backed and is ready to bring on. She is good to catch, trim and in traffic and would make a super all-rounder/Pony Club pony.”

View the advert

4. ‘A joy to work with’

Height: 13.2hh

Age: eight

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This fun, active and uncomplicated pony is a joy to work with. Bubba was backed as a five-year-old with no problems and is fantastic to catch, groom, handle, lead, load and travel. She is good with the farrier and has always been barefoot with very good hooves. She is a great pony to hack with, absolutely loves going out and exploring, and has done several pleasure rides. She is not silly or spooky at all, is responsive to aids and listens to her rider. She has done flatwork and been introduced to jumping in the school. She has jumped coloured poles, rustics and logs, ditches and sheep feeders when out hacking and has never refused or been silly when asked to jump. She would suit a competent child or an adult that wants to do a bit of everything and teach her new skills as she genuinely loves to learn and wants to have a job.”

View the advert

5. ‘Eye-catching

Height: 11.2hh

Age: six

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This eye-catching pony is currently being used as a lead-rein pony, but has the potential to go off the lead-rein too. She confidently hacks out in company and on her own and is good to shoe, box and load. She lives in or out and is on a working farm so is used to farm vehicles. She would be ideal for in-hand and lead-rein showing.”

View the advert

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way