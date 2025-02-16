



This is an impressive country house with lovely gardens and grounds, stylish bohemian interiors and super-cool equestrian facilities.

Situated on the Gloucestershire/Wiltshire border near Malmesbury, Ladyswood House adjoins the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Tucked away down a long, winding gravelled driveway, it is private, but ideally situated for easy access to the motorway and rail network via the M4 and Chippenham station. Bristol and Cotswold Airports are just 32 and 13 miles away respectively.

Top equestrian venues can also be found nearby, including Badminton Horse Trials (six miles), Cirencester Park (17 miles), Cheltenham Racecourse (35 miles) and Bath Racecourse (16 miles). Local equestrian centres within each reach include West Wilts (18 miles), Widbrook (18 miles) and Wickstead Farm Equestrian (29 miles).

If you like to hunt head out with either the Duke of Beaufort or VWH. If showing is your sport sign up to BSPS Area 11 for a range of fixtures in the area.

Get your horse registered with the George Equine Vets.

Offered for sale by Savills, Ladyswood House is on the market with a guide price of £12m. Let’s take a look around…

Beyond the main house are 12 stables, plus indoor and outdoor arenas, the latter of which has a viewing gallery. The outdoor arena is suitable for polo, while there is also an additional stable yard with five loose boxes and seven Monarch stables. There are three tack rooms, a feed room, rug wash room and a horse wash area too, plus a horsewalker.

There is plenty of grazing within the 61 acres this property sits in and all the paddocks are enclosed with post and rail fencing with electric fencing on the top rail, and all are supplied with water.

From the house, views look out through a green oak columned pergola with wisteria. A stone gazebo has a wood burning stove within and beyond is the swimming pool and pool house. Lawns and stone terracing continue round to the rear of the house where there is an outside kitchen area under an oak pergola.

Ladyswood House was constructed in 1905 of Cotswold stone, red brick and lime render, beneath a clay tile roof with leaded light windows all set within stone mullioned frames.

Built over three floors, the property has been significantly restored and refurbished and is now a family home covering 13,648 sq ft.

The kitchen, breakfast and garden room forms the central hub of the house, with views over the gardens to the front and rear. Dark contemporary cabinetry sits below veined composite worktops. There is also a large island with an oak breakfast bar to one side and a champagne sink in the centre.

There is also a drawing room, billiards room, family room, garden room, play room, study, boot room, dog room, utility room and more on the ground floor.

On the first floor there is a dual aspect principal bedroom suite, with views to the garden, plus a large dressing room with fitted wardrobes and a bathroom with a freestanding, claw feet roll top bath and a separate shower.

Also off the galleried landing on the first floor is a guest bedroom with en-suite shower room, four further bedrooms and two-family bathrooms, one with a separate bath and shower.

On the second floor, there is an apartment with three further bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room, a family bathroom and a kitchen/ breakfast/living room.

The Lodge, situated at the boundary of the estate, is perfect as staff accommodation or for elderly relatives. It has a kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room, three bedrooms and family bathroom, all one floor. Pretty gardens wrap around the exterior.

