



This unlisted farmhouse is believed to date back in part to the 1600s and has since undergone multiple reconfigurations in both the 19th and 20th Centuries. The property sits on a plot of over 12 acres, with landscaped gardens, a self-contained cottage, equestrian facilities and its own lake with fishing rights along the Stour River.

Knighton House is located in a semi-rural position between Bournemouth, Poole and Wimborne in Dorset, and is conveniently located for several well-respected preparatory and secondary schools.

Sandbanks, Studland Bay, the Jurassic Coast, Lymington sailing resort, Corfe Castle and the New Forest National Park are all on your doorstep.

London can be reached in approximately two hours, either by car or a frequent, direct train service to London Waterloo from Bournemouth train station, which is seven miles away, while Bournemouth International airport is within six miles. Ferries run daily from Poole ferry terminal (eight miles) to France, the EU and beyond.

Parley Equestrian Centre (five miles) hosts regular affiliated and unaffiliated competitions, while Gleneagles Equestrian Centre (34 miles) and Crofton Manor Equestrian Centre (42 miles) are two other popular centres located just under an hour away.

If showing is your sport, sign up to BSPS Area 11. Local shows held during the summer months include Dorset County (25 miles) and New Forest and Hampshire County (22 miles).

Hunts local to the area include the South Dorset and the New Forest.

Mobile equine vets de Boer & Taylor will be on hand, should you need them.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, Knighton House is on the market with a guide price of £4m. Let’s take a look around…

A new solid oak-framed stable block is located to the west of the main house, and has three loose boxes, a tack room and machinery store, while a 57x20m arena sits adjacent. This property also comes with 12 acres of grounds and grazing.

Knighton House has over 7,000 sq ft of accommodation spread over three floors. The extensive renovation programme undertaken by the current owners has included, but is not limited to, rewiring, re-plumbing, re-plastering and adding new floors, plus a two-storey extension to the kitchen, which has created an extra guest bedroom.

Knighton House is accessed via electric gates, with a carriage driveway, which leads to the front of the house.

There is a dual aspect entrance hall, which doubles as a library, with a drawing room off to the right, which is triple aspect and has an open fireplace.

The dining room has direct access to the kitchen/breakfast room, which has been designed by Neptune, with hand-painted cabinetry under white Quartz worktops. There is a Siemens fan oven and gas hob, as well as a four-oven Aga, integrated fridge/freezers and integrated dishwasher. There is also a walk-in pantry and an adjoining boot room/utility room with a dog shower. Timber-framed glazed bi-folding doors open onto the rear courtyard. A study is hidden away behind a set of double doors in the kitchen and provides dual access via its own external door.

There is a TV room/snug with wood-burning stove and patio doors out onto the terrace. A cloakroom located off of the entrance hall completes the ground floor.

The original staircase has been restored and leads to the first-floor landing where there is a further cloakroom. There are two large double bedrooms, both with en-suite shower rooms. A further large double bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and also connects to another good-sized double bedroom, which could be utilised as a dressing room or a fifth bedroom.

The principal suite is also on the first floor and has a large walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite shower room.

The third floor has three further bedrooms and a shower room.

The original stable block has been converted into an oak-framed self-contained cottage with a kitchen/sitting room, double bedroom and en-suite shower room, as well as a cinema/games room, bar, and a large, fully functional gym/studio, alongside a double garage with electric roller doors, and a separate plant room.

A newly built oak-framed detached double garage with electric roller doors is in the rear courtyard alongside a listed granary store which is sat on its original staddle stones.

