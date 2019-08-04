A four-bed country home, six acres, seven stables and an arena nestled in a top horsey location…

Hands up if you fancy moving to this four-bedroom equestrian property, which is situated in dreamy Worcestershire countryside?

Kingsland House is located in Wychbold, and while it has lovely, panoramic views over the surrounding land, it is situated in close proximity to several useful motorway and train networks.

Locals towns include Droitwich Spa (3 miles), Redditch (10 miles) and Worcester (10 miles).

The property borders Gloucestershire and is in an excellent location for a competitive rider. Its central location in the West Midlands means getting to show centres across the country is easy.

You are only a 30 minute drive from the popular Three Counties Showground.

Other equestrian centres in the area include: Pegasus (10 miles), Hereford Equestrian (37 miles) and Lincomb Equestrian (10 miles).

Your local riding club would be Worcester & District Riding Club, and if you fancy hitting a bit of cross-country head over to Ace Cross Country (21 miles), Bissell Wood (10 miles) or Alcott Farm (17 miles).

When the season comes around you can follow the Worcestershire Hunt, or if you prefer to spend your weekends in the show ring, sign up to BSPS Area 15A.

This well-placed equestrian home is priced at £800,000 and is being offered for sale by Fine & Country.

How do you rate this horsey nest?

Kingsland House is located in six acres of land. The current pasture land is split into paddocks with good quality fencing and enables turnout for several horses.

There is a 20x60m outdoor arena with post and rail fencing. It overlooks the paddocks.

When your horses aren’t outside enjoying the grass, they can be stabled. The set-up boasts a yard with seven loose boxes and a hay storage area.

The property offers some top views across the countryside and the area sounds like the perfect place if you enjoy your hacking.

Welcome home! This substantial four-bedroom family house is immaculate yet extremely homely…

We love this modern country-style kitchen, complete with cream work surfaces and central island…

One of the bedrooms is on the ground floor while the other three are upstairs.

Outside you will find pretty gardens as well as a decked seating area which overlook a pond.

