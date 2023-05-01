



This West Sussex property could be the perfect site if you have a big family or would like to establish your own equestrian business in the future.

Kerves Barn is on a rural lane in the parish of Nuthurst on the southern outskirts of Horsham. For the commuter, Horsham offers regular direct services to London Victoria and London Bridge/St Pancras International.

The All England Jumping Course at Hickstead (13 miles) hosts prestigious equestrian events throughout the year, and you can be there to compete or watch your sporting heroes in exactly 20 minutes.

Local veterinary services include Sussex Equine Hospital (9.5 miles) and Cinder Hill Equine Vets (16.5 miles).

Equestrian centres in the area include Coombelands Equestrian (14 miles), Pyecombe (17 miles) and Sussex Equestrian Centre (nine miles).

The South of England Showground (14 miles) is just over 30 minutes from the front door.

Head out with the Crawley and Horsham Hunt, or head over to Bucklands Farm (10 miles) or Felcourt cross-country (22 miles) if you fancy a change of pace.

This handily located home with a range of uses is priced at £1.95m and it is being offered for sale by the agents at Savills.

Will you be looking to schedule a viewing?

The property sits within 4.5 acres of land and the equestrian facilities are close to the house so you can easily keep an eye on the horses. The land is divided into several fenced paddocks, all with water connected. There is an additional four acres of land available via separate negotiation.

The timber L-shaped stable block of seven boxes includes one with direct access to a paddock. Opposite is a two-bay timber-framed carport with one stable and an open log store attached. There is also a field shelter with access to a small yard and paddock, with a further mobile field shelter on hardstanding and a pole barn.

The stables have planning permission for livery and are commercially rated. They currently qualify for small business rates exemption.

There is parking for several vehicles, plus a 20x40m all-weather arena. To the east is a large detached outbuilding providing secure barn and storage, garage, feed room, tack room, utility room/WC and a mezzanine store.

The property would suit buyers looking for accommodation for multiple family members as there are three dwellings in total, including Kerves Barn, Kerves Farm Cottage and the annexe.

The main house is a barn conversion, offering well-presented accommodation which is mainly on the ground floor.

There are four bedrooms, two of which are in the south wing of the ground floor. The main bedroom is on the first floor with a dressing area and an en-suite bathroom.

Kerves Farm Cottage was formerly a farmworker’s living quarters and garaging and it was converted in 2015. It now offers a kitchen/dining room, sitting room, conservatory, a utility/cloakroom, ground floor bedroom and en suite bathroom, with two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.

The annexe is a large detached outbuilding which provides garaging, storage and accommodation including a living room, bedroom, kitchen, shower room and separate WC.

