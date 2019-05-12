Imagine the hacking: a pretty cottage set in scenic coastal countryside with stables and 29 acres…

Moor Cottage is nestled on the fringes of the village of Millpool and is only two miles from the A30 linking the cities of Truro and Exeter. It is in close proximity to the coast and offers panoramic countryside views over toward St Austell Bay.

The property is set with no near neighbours and is slap bang in the middle of scenic moorland.

Despite being rural, you will be in easy reach of several venues. Equestrian centres in the local area include: St Leonards EC (26 miles), Lower Tokenbury (14 miles) and Chyverton Park Equestrian (29 miles).

Tall Trees Arena is a 30 minute drive from the front door (15 miles).

If you like to hunt you can head out with North Cornwall.

There are cross country courses available at Scorrier House (35 miles) and Chyverton.

Don’t forget about the up and coming Royal Cornwall Show which is located 30 minutes away (13 mile).

Sign up to the Cornwall Dressage Group for a range of local competitions and training opportunities. If you prefer to hit the show ring, become a member of BSPS Area 13A or NPS Area 26.

This pretty property is being offered for sale by Bradley Estate Agents and is priced under the £1m bracket at £750,000.

Put your wellies on and we will show you around…

Set in 26 acres of land, the property is approached up a short track between gorse bushes and shrubby trees. It opens onto moorland to reveal Moor Cottage nestled into the the Tor.

The area provides some exceptional on and off road hacking. Included in the land at present are five paddocks of approximately six acres.

There is a parking area leading to a detached barn which incorporates a stable block. Within the adjoining paddock (with open access moorland) are two open fronted sheds. From this lower paddock is access to a bridleway.

The private garden wraps around the house…

The accommodation is set over two levels. One the ground floor you will find the kitchen which has a range of base and wall mounted units with timber work surfaces.

There are two bedrooms on the ground floor and two on the first.

Many traditional features are seen throughout the house, including ceiling beams and characterful fireplaces.

Could you set up base here?