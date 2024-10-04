



If you can’t make it to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe meeting (5-6 October) in person, there is no need to miss the action, as we bring you a full TV guide for you to keep up to speed with this year’s winners.

What is the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe?

The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe is a Group One Flat horse race in France open to thoroughbreds aged three years or older. It is run at Longchamp Racecourse in Paris, France, over a distance of 2,400 metres (about 1½ miles). It is one of the most prestigious horse races in the world and the winner of the 2024 race will take home £2,484,348.

The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on TV: how to watch

The ITV Racing coverage will show live coverage of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe meeting, including the big race itself, between 12.45 and 3.45pm on Sunday 6 October.

Sky Sports Racing will show the entirety of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe meeting.

Outside of the UK, 37 broadcasters will show at least part of the raceday worldwide, including domestic broadcasters M6 and BFM Paris. In addition, the EBU’s D2C streaming platform, Eurovision Sport, will show the meeting in 20 previously untapped European markets.

Other first-time broadcasters include ESPN and Disney+ in 50 territories across Central and South America; AbemaTV, Fuji TV, and The Green Channel in Japan; Sportsnet in Canada; Viaplay in Scandinavia and the Netherlands; NTV in Mongolia; and SportsMax in 26 Caribbean territories.

Returning broadcasters include Virgin Media (Ireland), BBC Radio 5Live, RAI (Italy), WeDoTV (Germany / Switzerland / Austria), Silknet (Georgia), Polsat (Poland), Kanal 75 (Sweden), Setanta (Balkans and Eurasia), Fox Sports (USA), Racing.com and Entain (Australia), TransVision (Indonesia), Sony Pictures Network (Indian subcontinent), Al Kass and beIN and Al Rayyan (Qatar), DMI (MENA), as well as Reuters, SNTV and Sport 24 on cruise lines.

What time does it start?

The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe gets underway at 4.20pm French time (3.20pm British time).

Who are the runners and riders in the 2024 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe?

Here are the confirmed runners and riders ordered by draw:

Zarakem – ridden by Cristian Demuro, trained by J Reynier (stall 1)

Fantastic Moon – ridden by Rene Piechulek, trained by Frau S Steinberg (2)

Bluestocking – ridden by Rossa Ryan, trained by Ralph Beckett (3)

Aventure – ridden by Stephane Pasquier, trained by C Ferland (4)

Sosie – ridden by Maxime Guyon, trained by A Fabre (5)

Survie – ridden by Tom Marquand, trained by N Clement (6)

Delius – ridden by Ioritz Mendizabal, trained by J-C Rouget (7)

Look De Vega – ridden by Ronan Thomas, trained by C & Y Lerner (8)

Al Riffa – ridden by Yutaka Take, trained by Joseph O’Brien (9)

Los Angeles – ridden by Ryan Moore, trained by Aidan O’Brien (10)

Shin Emperor – ridden by Ryusei Sakai, trained by Yoshito Yahagi (11)

Sevenna’s Knight – ridden by Mickael Barzalona, trained by A Fabre (12)

Haya Zark – ridden by William Buick, trained by Adrien Fouassier (13)

Continuous – ridden by Christophe Soumillon, trained by Aidan O’Brien (14)

Sunway – ridden by Oisin Murphy, trained by David Menuisier (15)

Mqse De Sevigne – ridden by Alexis Pouchin, trained by A Fabre (16)

