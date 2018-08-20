How to master sitting trot: 4 tips to help you become dressage ready

Everyone knows that sitting trot is tough — how on earth are you supposed to look elegant and effortless yet remain a positive influence on your horse? Most importantly, how do you avoid bouncing all over the place? Here’s some helpful advice on how to achieve it from top young dressage rider Joanna Thurman-Baker.

Joanna (pictured), 20, is part of the World Class programme and competes a variety of horses to international level, which includes two rides given to her by Carl Hester, who also helps her train. Last year Joanna was part of the British team at the young rider European championships riding Highcliffe Apollo, with whom she is now competing up to grand prix.

So what’s her advice?

1. Lunge lessons — These are so invaluable. You can learn to have an independent seat and how to sit and flow with the horse’s movement.

2. Pilates — Learning how to engage your core muscles off the horse will help strengthen them and allow you to switch these muscles on when you are in sitting trot.

3. Take away your stirrups — This may seem like torture at the time, but when you have the stirrups back, you will appreciate how easy sitting trot is with them.

4. Most importantly, don’t try sitting trot until your horse is ready. They need to be soft in their back and accepting of the rider’s seat.

