1. ‘Will jump anything’

Height: 15.3hh

Gender: mare

Age: six

Selling points: “This is a homebred horse. She is a thoroughbred cross warmblood. She is very dainty so no heavy riders and is currently hunting with Cattistock South Dorset. She will jump anything and is extremely careful. She is not strong, but she does have a happy buck in her. She is looking for a competent rider and is very fun and easy. She doesn’t like very heavy ground, but she would certainly go eventing as she is very talented.”

2. ‘Very easy’

Height: 16hh

Gender: mare

Age: 10

Selling points: “Uccla is possibly one of the sweetest mares we have had the pleasure of having and competing. Uccla has showjumped to 1.25m in France and also evented to advanced also in France and the UK with really good results. Since coming to the UK Uccla has been showjumping and eventing with a small teenage girl, again with much success. Her owners feel she is best suited to showjumping as she is careful. Uccla rides exceptionally well on the flat doing perfect changes and is currently jumping Foxhunters. She was placed second in the South of England gents final at Pycombe a few weeks ago around a 1.30m jump off. She has now stepped up and is jumping B and C 1.30m classes. We find Uccla very easy to ride and she is an absolute darling on the yard. She is currently being ridden in a snaffle. She also hacks out and loads etc. I honestly have nothing bad to say about this mare. Ideally suited for children on horses, amateur or for professional.”

3. ‘Talented’

Height: 16hh

Gender: gelding

Age: five

Selling points: “This lovely moving horse is a super jumper that hunts too. He stands at the meet and is mannerly in the field. He has done Pony Club winter league jumping, dressage and cross-country schooling, farm rides and clinics. He would suit a competitive teenager for eventing or hunting.”

4. ‘Super model’

Height: 155cm

Gender: mare

Age: four

Selling points: “This grey, four-year-old lightweight cob mare is a super model. She is straight and correct.”

5. ‘Stunning’

Height: 15.3hh

Gender: mare

Age: six

Selling points: “This stunning mare is by the legendary stallion Chello III VDL. She is a lovely young horse that was imported from the Netherlands. She has beautiful paces and great technique over a fence. She has many top 10 placings at BE90 and 100 level with 60BE foundation points. She has beautiful movement, and usually scores in the 20s. She is very careful and as brave as a lion across country — she doesn’t look at anything. She has very consistent British Eventing form all except two events due to a virus. She was placed in both events entered since. She is very straightforward and easy to do in all ways — a pleasure to have on the yard. She is easy to catch/clip/shoe, is fantastic out hacking alone and in company on busy roads. She has a snaffle mouth in all phases, no vices, clean legs, no blemishes, no sarcoids etc. Not marish.”

