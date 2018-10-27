If you are looking for your next dream equine partner, take a look at this selection of horses for sale in the south west of England on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Serious competition horse’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: 10

Selling points: “This is a grassroots prospect and she will excel in eventing or showjumping. She is ready and eager to move up the levels with ease. She is a serious competition horse, that loves and thrives on doing her job. She has competed in novice dressage, being placed at British Dressage (BD) prelim on her first outing — she is working at elementary level at home. She has done British Showjumping (BS) courses on a ticket up to 105cm, unaffiliated and BE80s last season, and has been placed at BE90 and BE100 level this year. She has a good, bold jump and is not fazed by fillers. She is bold and forward cross-country and hunted last season with the VWH. She has the most impeccable manners and the kindest temperament — she is easy to handle and very polite. She is good to shoe, box, clip and hack alone or in company.”

View the advert

Find other event horses for sale

2. ‘Quality, fun horse’

Height: 17.3hh

Gender: gelding

Age: five

Selling points: “This thoroughbred shows three athletic, correct paces on the flat and plenty of scope over jumps. He has been superb to hunt with the Tiverton Staghounds and has also been on fun rides, jumping everything asked of him. He is super to hack alone and in company in heavy traffic. This is a super horse that is ready to focus on a career, whether it be hunting, dressage, showing, showjumping or as a family horse. He is easy to do in every way, goes out with mares and geldings, is snaffle mouthed and is good to clip, box and shoe. George has a super-honest attitude and has no vices.”

View the advert

Find other all-rounder horses for sale

3. ‘Super-fun’

Height: 14hh

Gender: gelding

Age: six

Selling points: “Murphy is a Connemara who is ready for the hunt season. He has competed this summer showjumping, dressage and cross-country and was taken hunting for the first time last winter. He is schooling nicely and loves to jump. He is an honest pony who would excel with a competent teenager/small adult looking to hunt and/or compete. He is good to handle, travel and clip. He is regularly shod and he just had his first clip of the season.”

View the advert

Find other Connemaras for sale

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. ‘Machine’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: seven

Selling points: “This extremely bold jumper is an absolute hunting/cross-country machine. She has been to riding club, fun rides, one-day events, local shows and hunted with the Avon Vale. As a hunter she would be a perfect field master’s horse with incredible manners and could be hunted in a snaffle. She wouldn’t mind going first or last, loves hounds and is very good around other horses — she doesn’t kick or bite. She is good with gates and waiting around. Fit and ready to go this season.”

View the advert

Find other hunters for sale

5. ‘Top class’

Height: 17hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “Limerick is an Irish Sports Horse with the eventing X-factor! This horse has hunted three seasons with Blackmore and Sparkford Vale over the biggest country, and is currently hunting with VWH giving him huge life and jumping experience. In 2018, Limerick competed at BE100 and BE novice level with numerous double clears. Limerick is now competing and been placed BS newcomers with scope to jump foxhunter and above. He has elegant uphill paces on the flat, a snaffle mouth and he has now competed BD placing at prelim and novice level with the trainability for medium at least. Taking into consideration his super scopey jump, attitude and trainability, he would make a top class international event horse with scope to burn. He has no vices. This is a really lovely chap with a super trainable attitude and all the right buttons to event at a high level.”

View the advert

Find other Irish horses for sale

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way