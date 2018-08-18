Don’t want to miss out on anything? These brilliant all-rounders could be yours…

If you’re the kind of rider that loves to take part in a variety of disciplines, take a look at this selection of all-rounders for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Very easy’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: eight

Selling points: “Lizzy is well hunted and has done charity rides. She is ridden by novices and is very easy to hack out alone and in company and is good in traffic. She has jumped up to 1m with a novice rider and is very honest across country. She is easy to ride, always in a snaffle. She is a super all-rounder and has no vices.”

2. ‘Exceptional’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: eight

Selling points: “Misty is the ultimate confidence-giving all-rounder looking for a competitive home. She is incredibly straightforward to ride, honest and easy to train with great rideability. She is well schooled on the flat with three super paces. She is a brave, careful and talented jumper competing successfully at British Showjumping (BS) winning an Equine Debut Novice Championship qualifier in May at Southview. She is a super prospect for British Eventing, British Dressage and BS. Good to hack and fantastic to handle. Good conformation and clean limbed. Only for sale to the very best of homes where her potential will be realised.”

3. ‘Fantastic’

Height: 13.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: 13

Selling points: “Honey is a great fun all-round Pony Club pony. Over the past two years she has brought on my son’s riding no end, and built his confidence, cementing his love of riding and desire to go further. Now he has sadly outgrown her and needs to move onto a larger pony. I can honestly say that she has been the first true love of his life! She’s taken him from competing at 60cm to 80cm and has plenty of scope, happily schooling over 90cm at Chepstow recently. She has hunted, taken part in three camps with my son and they’ve had great fun competing and winning at many local shows and events and on NSEA school teams. Recently she won the NSEA grassroots showjumping qualifier and qualified for Addington at the NSEA arena eventing jumping with style. Honey is well-mannered and easy to do in every way although she does need a twitch for mane pulling. She’s a beautifully behaved pony who really looks after her rider. She is forward going and needs a fairly competent or confident rider, but she is great fun to ride and despite being quite fast, is very safe and careful.”

4. ‘Super talented’

Height: 15.3hh

Gender: mare

Age: seven

Selling points: “This Irish sports horse mare is super-talented and has started eventing this year, proving to have a real talent. She has been placed in BE100 classes and jumped well around Barbury novice. She is a potential junior or young rider horse as she is easy to do and has plenty of scope to go up the grades. She is a fantastic hunter and went out with the Pytchley last season over big country.”

5. ‘Super cob’

Height: 16hh

Gender: gelding

Age: seven

Selling points: “Captain has hunted and done charity rides. He is quiet to ride and has no vices. He has hunted in Ireland and is a type hard to find. He has a good jump and has jumped up to 1.10m with a novice rider. He is a friendly horse and will go first or last out hunting in a snaffle. He is very good in traffic.”

