



Take a look at our selection of horses priced £20,000 and over for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week

1. ‘Outstanding quality’

Height: 14.3hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “This horse has beauty, brains, and a friendly character. He is not only a beautiful sport gelding but also a fantastic character and has spectacular movement with amazing paces. He is always pleasant and easy to ride. A bombproof schoolmaster who is suitable for all categories of riders; a real family horse and he could be a perfect guide and teacher for children/beginners/novices yet fancy enough for professionals to break records in arenas. He does not buck nor rear and is not spooky and is an honest horse that will never hurt you. He is easy to handle and well-behaved. He is used to road traffic, tractors, engine noises, and the like. He has a clean health record with a five-stage vetting with X-rays available.”

View the advert

2. ‘Great presence’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: five

Selling points: “This mare is by Celtic Hero x Ustinov. She is currently competing successfully at 1.20m level and is a very brave, easy ride. She has a super step and great presence. She would make a cracking working hunter or young rider/children on horses prospect. She has a full set of clean X-rays and no lumps, bumps or splints etc.”

View the advert

3. ‘A unique opportunity’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: seven

Selling points: “This horse is an amateur’s dream or a professional’s opportunity. She by Baltic VDL out of a Tygo/Numero Uno mare. She has been produced slowly and carefully, given time to mature and never rushed. She has already qualified for second rounds newcomers and Foxhunter for 2022. She has just stepped up to 1.25m level and is extremely brave and careful and totally unfazed by anything. ‘Tina’ is a pleasure to have in the yard, is easy at shows and always tries her best. She hacks out alone and in company and is perfect in traffic. Tina is straightforward in every way, and would definitely event, but is careful enough for pure showjumping. This is a unique opportunity to buy a well-bred mare at the start of her career. She would suit any type of rider looking for a schoolmistress and competitive horse.”

View the advert

4. ‘Talented’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 11

Selling points: “This Irish Sports Horse, by ARS Vivendi, is super-good looking, and a talented showjumper with a lovely character. He is a level-headed, confidence-giving horse. He is easily jumping 1.20m and 1.3m0 classes and has qualified in the winter for many classes such as the Blue Chip Karma Performance, Foxhunter and 1.25m Winter Championship. He moves beautifully and would suit a confident amateur and/or teenager, who wants to learn and move up the classes, having fun. He is quick against the clock and good to shoe, hack, travel, etc. He is a lovely boy to have around in the stable and at shows. I have had him since he was five and is for sale through no fault of his own. A good home is wanted for him, where the rider can enjoy him and have fun. I expect he would be happy doing cross-country too as nothing fazes him.”

View the advert

5. ‘Extravagant’

Height: 16.3hh

Gender: colt

Age: three

Selling points: “This colt is by Ramexico/Ramiro Z and has extravagant action. He is just being backed.”

View the advert

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way

