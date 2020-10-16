Miss going racing? Check out these 7 fun ideas to satisfy your sporting fix

For those of us who, pre-Covid, enjoyed regular trips to a racecourse to watch live action unfold in front of us, these unprecedented times will be dragging on. With no sign yet of spectators being allowed back at the tracks, we are in no doubt missing watching our favourite sport in person. So here are some suggestions of ways to enjoy your racing fix during these challenging times…

From the comfort of your sofa

OK, so it’s not the same as being there in person, but when the weather is filthy on a Saturday afternoon, sometimes the sofa does seem rather appealing. Get the fire on, a cuppa to hand, some yummy lunch on the go and tune into the racing on TV from the comfort of your living room.

Visit a yard

Some racehorse trainers are still holding stable visits – where fans can watch the horses work on the gallops – within the current Covid guidelines. So if a morning on the gallops is your idea of heaven, check out your favourite trainer’s website or send them an email to enquire.

A mini gathering

With the first Cheltenham meeting now on the horizon (23-24 October), it’s the perfect time to celebrate the start of National Hunt racing proper. If you live in an area considered a medium tier within the government Covid guidelines, why not make the most of the rule of six — and invite some friends over for a Cheltenham mini-party. Don the tweed, dust off the boots and grab a glass of champagne, while watching the live action unravel on the small screen.

The competitive edge

Sweepstakes don’t have to be just for the Grand National — get some friends, family or colleagues involved and enjoy the fun, competitive edge of racing once again. These can be safely organised virtually from the comfort of your own home.

Delve into a racing book

Reading a brilliant racing book is another way of satisfying your horse racing fix, and there are many out there to choose. Whether it is AP McCoy or Richard Hughes’ autobiographies, a John Francome novel or Henretta Knight’s Jumping Game, there are plenty to get stuck into and rid yourself of any boredom.

Enjoy some old classics

Another way of indulging in your love of racing is to stick on a racing film, grab the popcorn and get cosy on the sofa – old classics include Seabiscuit and Champions (the story of Bob Champion and Aldaniti). And after that, you could always wager your family or housemates to a horse racing board game.

Continued below…

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:

Behind closed doors: from the picnics to the smell — 8 reasons we are missing attending equestrian events What are you missing about being a spectator? Save up to 40% on Horse & Hound this autumn If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

Own a racehorse

Many racing fans dream of being a racehorse owner and the dream can become reality thanks to affordable syndicates and owners groups. Many trainers will have their own racing clubs for people to get involved in, so it is worth enquiring directly. Otherwise, organisations such as Owners Group offer affordable costs for as little as £59 per share.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.