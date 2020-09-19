5 horseboxes for sale with living areas to make staying away a dream

If you fancy upgrading your horsebox take a look at our selection of horseboxes for sale, which will transport your horses and offer you comfortable living conditions, on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Practical and modern’

Number of horses it can carry: five

Selling points: “We have in-build a 12t MAN five stall, practical horsebox with EQ luxury and attention to detail. Please note the above picture is a stock image. It has a manual gearbox, three seats in the cab, low mileage and is ready for you to choose external colour. This horsebox has a tilt cab and cut through with luton, water tank, two horse fanse and two horse roof lights. It also has an aluminium floor with rubber over and complete cut through underfloor storage under living, access both sides. There is one main tack locker underslung to maximise space for saddles, a blanket rack and saddle and bridle racks. There is a hot and cold horse shower and the living area sleeps four. The interior is beautifully designed being practical and modern. It features a full gas cooker with oven and grill, separate electric oven/grill/microwave, a large modern sink and taps. built in large fridge/freezer, water heater, gas heating system blown air, luxurious comfortable seating in leather including the cab seats. There is a bathroom with toilet, shower and modern sink, vanity unit and mirror and a TV with built in DVD player. There are plenty of other features including electric hook-up, a double bed in the luton with skylight, and an easy, super-comfortable pop down double bed in the living area.”

2. ‘Beautiful’

Number of horses it can carry: three

Selling points: “We bought this horsebox directly from PRB and have looked after it meticuleously. It is a very comfortabe horsebox for both riders and horses in all seasons. It has been beautifully made and is reliable, built on a 1998 IVECO 75E15 and it has done 98,000 miles. We have a full service history and its MOT is valid until March 2021. It has a high payload at 1.72t too. The horse area is aluminium with an uncluttered and airy feel. It can carry three horses with a large blanket rack and a well-made ramp which is easily manoeuvrable by one person. All lockers are accessible from the outside and do not encroach on the horse area. It has a very comfortable living area with new upholstery and new floor put in in October 2017. It has electric hook up, central heating, hot water, gas, a 150L water tank, shower room with power shower, vanity cabinet, fridge, gas cooker, sink and a removable table. There is a luton bed with a very comfortable double mattress and a sofa which can be extended into a bed.”

3. ‘Fantastic’

Number of horses it can carry: four

Selling points: “This fantastic HGV forsebox is great to drive, well maintained and in excellent condition throughout. It is generously stalled for four horses. It features a lovely bright living — very comfortable, smart and well laid out with C-shape seating. It is well-lit with ceiling downlighters and under cupboard lighting and has excellent internal storage space. There is an additional lobby area, a large bathroom with fitted flush loo, hand basin, vanity unit and shower. It has hot and cold water, a three-way fridge and freezer, combi-microwave, TV point, wine rack, hob, stainless steel sink and detachable dining table. The horse area has a solid floor overlaid with rubber, rug rack, two large roof vents and one internal locker, topped with stainless steel checker plate. The lorry has an eight-speed split manual gearbox, with power steering, electric windows and radio/CD. There is a large external tack locker with rubber matted base with capacity for four saddles and four bridles — this is located under the living, rather than horse area. The ramp is well-sprung meaning it is easy enough for one person to lift. This horsebox is built on a 1998 R reg Scania 260 chassis.”

4. ‘Very reliable’

Number of horses it can carry: two horses or three ponies

Selling points: “This is a Mercedes Atego 7.5t horsebox with weekend living. Registered in 2000, it was converted in 2007 and has been with the same owner since then. It has 179,000 miles on the clock and has always been serviced and maintained. The refurbished living features a fridge (gas/electric), sink and hob, 12v lighting and hook up. There is a tack locker within the living area. It has an aluminium plated floor in the horse area, privacy windows and new rubber on the ramp. This is a very reliable lorry and it drives superbly. To be sold with a full 12 months MOT test.”

5. ‘Luxury’

Number of horses it can carry: three

Selling points: “This horsebox has just passed its September plating. A 2003 Oakley Supreme three Stall horsebox with luxury four berth living accommodation. It features high gloss cherry wood furniture and wall panels, blue/gold patterned cloth upholstery to living seating and cab seats. It also has a microwave and full gas oven with four gas hobs, removable dining table to form double berth, refrigerator with freezer, grey Formica worktop, stainless sink with draining board, hot water and thermostatically controlled heating and a bathroom with loo and shower. There are lots of storage cupboards in the living and kitchen area and an LCD flat screen TV. The horse area includes three galvanised steel, fully adjustable padded partitions with PVC skirts, a blanket rack with front gates a petrol generator, wardrobe and cupboards in hall area, all built on an Iveco chassis.”

