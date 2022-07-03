A brand new 5-bed equestrian property with 12 stables and planning permission for an arena, all set in over eight acres





Horse Shoe Cottage is located about four miles southwest of the village of Tarporley. Situated just below Beeston Castle in Cheshire, the property has far-reaching, rural views. The property is also within easy reach of Chester (12 miles), Manchester (38 miles) and Liverpool (29 miles). Crewe train station (15 miles) also offers a regular service to London Euston from 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Local equestrian centres include Kelsall Hill Equestrian Centre (nine miles), Somerford Park Farm (23 miles) and Bold Heath (27 miles). You will be a 15-minute drive (eight miles) from South View Equestrian Centre and a 10-minute drive (five miles) from Bolesworth Castle.

Brown Moss Equine Clinic (11 miles) is just 10 minutes from the front door. If hunting is your thing, you could head out with either the Cheshire Forest or Cheshire.

This property is on the market with Jackson Property for £1.75m. Let’s take a look around…

Horse Shoe Cottage is a recently constructed equestrian property, including 12-stable yard, main five-bedroom house and self-contained grooms’ accommodation.

The stable yard consists of 12 stables, with each having a rear window, plus individual lighting, internal drain and automatic water drinkers.

A wash bay has front facing cross-tie posts, a hot water shower and drainage. There is also a feed and hay store in one corner of the yard with rear double access doors, plus a secure tack room.

There is full planning permission granted for a 30x60m manège. The property consists of 8.57 acres, containing a series of flat, post and railed fenced paddocks with hedging on the boundary.

The stable yard has self-contained grooms’ accommodation consisting of an open plan kitchen and living area and one double bedroom, plus an en-suite shower room, with underfloor heating in the kitchen/living room and en-suite. There is a separate entrance door into the kitchen, and a toilet, which can also be accessed from outside.

The stable yard has its own entrance off Crimes Lane with a long drive between the paddocks. Off the hardstanding parking area is a building, which was built to be used as a staff room, housing a kitchen/sitting area and separate shower room with toilet.

Horse Shoe Cottage is approached through electric gates. On entering, the inner porch has a toilet and cloakroom either side. There is an open plan kitchen with bi-folding doors to the rear patio and garden. There is also a sitting room and utility room.

Beyond the reception hall are two ground floor bedrooms, both with en-suite facilities.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with a en-suite bathroom, which has a bath with shower, plus there are two walk-in wardrobe areas. The guest bedroom is similar in size and specification with the third bedroom also having en-suite facilities with a separate shower room and toilet.

