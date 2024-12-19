



Hacking out is a mainstay of most equestrian routines. Thankfully, the UK is home to a vast network of public rights of way, but how many of these are horse riding routes? Most riders would prefer to avoid riding on the road, but it’s not always possible. As such, many horses use stretches of road by necessity to reach more scenic riding locations or an off-road public right of way.

Thanks to recent changes in the Highway Code, horse riders are classified as vulnerable road users alongside pedestrians and cyclists, and the hierarchy of road users states that horses and riders are equal to cyclists. However, despite this and a strong level of guidance on how to pass horses safely enshrined in the Code, the British Horse Society (BHS) statistics on road incidents show that a horse and rider is involved in one most days in the UK.

Riders can boost their safety on the roads by wearing plenty of hi viz clothing and investing in hi viz for horses, too. The BHS also strongly recommends use of a camera for horse riding, be it a helmet or body camera, when riding on the roads.

Horse riding routes: the UK’s horse-friendly rights of way

Aside from roads, some – but importantly not all – public rights of way in the UK can be used as horse riding routes. While access rights are different and more extensive in Scotland, here’s where you can ride your horse in the rest of the UK. Before you set off, it’s a good idea to brush up on the Countryside Code if you aren’t already familiar with it.

1. Bridleways

Bridleways are a recorded right of way that pedestrians, cyclists, users of mobility aids, and horse riders can use. They cannot be used by motorised or horse-drawn vehicles. A waymarker with a blue arrow identifies a bridleway.

Priority and etiquette: The Highway Code states that cyclists should give way to horse riders and pedestrians on bridleways. Additionally, they should not pass at high speed. It also states that cyclists should not pass on the left of a horse.

Furthermore, cyclists and horse riders alike have a responsibility to reduce danger to pedestrians. Therefore, you should never pass a walker at speed and ensure you announce yourself by calling out. That said, it is also the responsibility of walkers to ensure they do not obstruct or endanger horse riders, according to the Countryside Code.

It’s unlikely you’ll ever come across a motorised vehicle on a bridleway. The only acceptable circumstances in which a vehicle can use a bridleway or footpath is:

to gain legal access to a property

in an emergency

If a bridleway crosses another public highway, such as a road, you may encounter a pegasus crossing, a crossing especially designed for horse riders.

2. Restricted byways

A restricted byway is a public right of way that pedestrians, cyclists, users of mobility aids, horse riders and horse-drawn vehicles can use. Motorised vehicles, except mobility scooters or powered wheelchairs are prohibited. A waymarker with a purple arrow identifies a restricted byway

Priority and etiquette: Priority rules are much the same as on a bridleway, with the addition of horse-drawn vehicles. These have the same place in the hierarchy as horse riders.

3. Byways

A byway, or Byway Open to All Traffic (BOAT) is a public right of way that pedestrians, cyclists, users of mobility aids, horse riders, and horse-drawn and motorised vehicles can use. While they are open to cars, they are mostly used by pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders. The fact cars can access byways doesn’t guarantee suitable conditions. A waymarker with a red arrow identifies a restricted byway.

Riders should note that motorbike riders often use public byways for recreational purposes. Make sure you use with caution if your horse is reactive.

Priority and etiquette: Any car on a byway must pass a horse rider, cylist or pedestrian in accordance with the Highway Code – no faster than 10mph and with at least a two-metre gap.

4. Permissive bridleways

Permissive bridleways are not a public right of way, but grant horse riders and sometimes other users access to tracks with the landowner’s permission. Sometimes, they run close to public footpaths as an alternative route for horses. They are clearly marked with signage, but there is no official colour or marker attached to them.

Priority and etiquette: The use of permissive bridleways depends entirely on the permissions specific to the track. These should be clearly stated on signage at access points to the track. Make sure you are familiar with the terms of use and take note if access to the track is seasonal. It’s important to make sure you only act on up-to-date information as access permissions are subject to change.

Can I ride my horse on a footpath?

You should not ride your horse or lead him on a public footpath – yellow arrows mark these paths and only pedestrians and their dogs may use them – unless you have the landowner’s permission. However, you should be aware walkers would not expect a horse to be on a footpath and might therefore question your use.

Is it illegal for a horse to be on a pavement?

While it may be tempting to ride on a pavement in an attempt to put space between your horse and vehicles on the road, only pedestrians are permitted to use pavements. Also, riding on a pavement or grass verge may encourage drivers to pass without slowing down and giving extra space. In addition, designated cycle tracks are also off-limits to horse riders.

