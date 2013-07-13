Horse riding holidays in Botswana can offer some of the best opportunities to see Africa’s abundant and varied game. If you really want to immerse yourself in the experience, how better than to sleep out in the middle of the Okavango Delta under canvas?

That’s right, it’s possible to stay out in the middle of the wildlife-rich delta — one of the wettest, wildest and most isolated places left on the planet. But don’t worry you won’t be slumming it, as this riding safari is most definitely ‘glamping’, rather than camping.

The classic-style tented camp at Macatoo is of the highest spec. It has 7 large, twin-bedded tents, each with en-suite facilities. There is a central mess tent where meals are served, plus a private plunge pool.

Since you will be in the midst of dangerous game, you will need to be a fit, capable rider to take part and you will be in the saddle for up to 7hr a day.

The horses are a variety of breeds; thoroughbreds, Anglo Arabs, Kalahari-Arab crossbreeds and Namibian Hanoverians, all between 14hh and 16.2hh.

Rides are tailored to the movement of game in the area, water levels and guests’ preferences.

Susan Ross spent 7 days at Macatoo earlier this year for her 50th birthday.

“It really was the definition of wilderness — we didn’t see another soul for 7 days,” she said. “It goes without saying that the riding was incredible. And although you are camping, there is no compromise on luxury. We were woken up in the morning with a cup of tea and the food was restaurant-standard.”

Getting there: From Johannesburg you need to take an internal flight to Maun. Air Botswana flies most days. From Maun there is a shared air transfer to camp.

Price guide: A 7-night stay ranges from £2,940-£3,920 depending on season and includes riding, activities, meals, soft drinks and alcohol. International flights are around £750, internal flights to Maun are around £350 and shared transfers from Maun to camp are the same price.

For more information: visit: www.inthesaddle.com or tel: (01299) 272997

For details of more ‘glamping’ riding holidays to suit all budgets, order a back issue of 27 June 2013 issue of Horse & Hound magazine.