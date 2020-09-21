‘It’s hard to get to the top of our sport and to stay there’: some of the world’s best name their favourite riders of the decade

In the week we invite you to nominate a rider for the Uvex Helmets Professional Rider of the Decade Award for this year’s H&H Awards, we asked some of the world’s best who they think has been a leading light in the riding world over the past 10 years.

Nominate your Uvex Helmets Professional Rider of the Decade Award

This has been an extraordinary year, with so much changing in the face of Covid-19. But we are thrilled to announce the H&H Awards, again in partnership with NAF, are back, and nominations are now open. One of the categories is the Uvex Helmets Professional Rider of the Decade Award. We want to know who is your hero rider of this decade — the one who has achieved huge feats in their sporting field. If there is a rider that you would like to nominate for this award, put them forward here.

Gemma Tattersall — event rider

“I have three riders who I think have all been phenomenal in their respective disciplines. Firstly, Charlotte Dujardin as I’ve read her book and learnt that she’s built up her career from basically nothing and has worked really hard to get where she is now. Secondly, Scott Brash, as again he has built up his success from not a great deal to start with — he is a real natural talent and seems to be very kind with his horses. Last, but by no means least, Piggy March (neé French). Although there are obvbiously other amazing event riders, Piggy went through really hard times in the first half of the decade and she is now basically the world’s leading competitor. I really hope she gets the opportunities she deserves moving forwards to win some medals.”

William Whitaker — showjumper

“For me it’s always been John and Michael Whitaker (pictured). It’s perhaps a bit cliched because they’re my uncles, but still to this day I have so much respect for each of them. I really appreciate how difficult it is to get to the top of our sport and to stay there — and it’s not like they’ve had a top owner who’s kept pumping money in either, they’ve had to run the business and keep selling good horses — so for them to have done so well and for so long is amazing.”

Spencer Wilton — dressage rider

“Carl Hester for what he represents as a whole. He is obviously a phenomenally talented rider, but it’s what he does for the sport behind the scenes. What he’s done for dressage in this country, over the past 25 years and certainly in the last 10 years, has escalated us to being a really well respected dressage nation, up there with the best of them. The knowledge he’s passing on through his training has a ripple effect over time, and a phenomenal effect on the sport. If it wasn’t for Carl I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing, or Charlotte either.”

